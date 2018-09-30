Tiger Woods 0-4 at 2018 Ryder Cup After Losing to Jon Rahm in Final Match

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Jon Rahm beat Tiger Woods 2 and 1 at the 2018 Ryder Cup on Sunday in their singles match at Le Golf National in Paris.

The USA started the day trailing 10-6, and won three of the first five matches thanks to Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau, but Woods was unable to add to his team's tally.

The defeat completed a disappointing weekend for Woods, who also lost his three prior matches on Friday and Saturday.

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times shared his disappointing record in the event:

Woods immediately found himself behind after Rahm birdied the opening hole to go 1-up after chipping to within six feet. The American was almost further behind on the third after the Spaniard almost managed an eagle, but he sank a 12-foot birdie putt to half the hole.

After Woods missed two promising opportunities to win the fourth and fifth, he allowed the 23-year-old to double his lead when he bogeyed the seventh.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker was unimpressed:

The 42-year-old closed out the front nine in style, though, halving the deficit with an eagle after a superb approach shot with his 3-wood:

It was just as well he made the putt, as Rahm made his third birdie of the round on the same hole.

The pair were level after a fine birdie at the 12th, and Fox Sports' Shane Bacon was pleased with Woods' response:

However, bogeys on the following two holes handed the initiative straight back to his opponent.

The second, a close-range miss at the 14th, was particularly disappointing for Tiger Tracker:

Rahm three-putted the 16th to hand Woods a lifeline, but atoned for his error on the 17th with a birdie to seal the victory for Europe.