MLB Playoffs 2018: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season Finales

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the final team in the MLB playoff field after beating the San Francisco Giants 10-6 on Saturday.

The American League playoff picture is 100-percent official, as all five teams are in and know their respective seedings.

However, none of the National League seedings are confirmed with just one game to go. We do know that the Atlanta Braves are the NL East champions and will either be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Otherwise, it's chaos.

You can check out both playoff pictures below as teams get ready for Game No. 162 on Sunday.

American League Playoff Picture (Official)

1. Boston Red Sox (107-54, AL East champion)

2. Houston Astros (103-58, AL West champion)

3. Cleveland Indians (90-71, AL Central champion)

4. New York Yankees (100-61, AL first Wild Card)

5. Oakland Athletics (97-64, AL second Wild Card)

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians will play each other in the American League Division Series. The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics face off in the Wild Card Game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, with the winner taking on the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.

National League (Through Saturday)

1. Chicago Cubs (94-67, NL Central champion)

2. Colorado Rockies (90-71, NL West champion)

3. Atlanta Braves (90-71, NL East champion)

4. Milwaukee Brewers (94-67, NL first Wild Card)

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-71, NL second Wild Card)

Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are tied for the NL Central lead with one game to go. The Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, with Chicago southpaw Mike Montgomery facing Redbirds ace Jack Flaherty. The Milwaukee Brewers host the Detroit Tigers: Lefty Gio Gonzalez goes for the Brew Crew, while right-hander Spencer Turnbull goes for Detroit.

Here's what we do know heading into Sunday: The NL Central division winner will get the No. 1 seed, and the runner-up will host the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

However, we may not know the identities of the first- and second-place teams until Monday: If the Cubs and Brewers have the same Sunday result (whether it's two wins or two losses is irrelevant), they'll take part in a one-game playoff at Wrigley Field, per David Adler of MLB.com. The Cubs would get that hosting honor by virtue of winning the season series 11-8 over Milwaukee.

Of course, the tiebreaker can be avoided if the Cubs and Brewers have different results Sunday.

Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for the NL West lead with one game to go. The Rockies host the Washington Nationals on Sunday, with left-hander Tyler Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies and right-hander Erick Fedde going for the Nats.

The Rockies catch a massive break by avoiding Cy Young candidate and MLB strikeout king Max Scherzer, who could have gone Sunday on regular rest but will call it a season.

The Dodgers send out right-hander Walker Buehler against the host San Francisco Giants and left-hander Andrew Suarez.

The NL West race is a bit more confusing than the NL Central one. We do know that the eventual division winner will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, but the seeding is to be determined (see below). The loser will travel to face the NL Central runner-up in the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

There will be a one-game tiebreaker on Monday if both NL West teams win (or lose tomorrow). The Dodgers will host that matchup thanks to their 12-7 season-series win.

If there is no tie (that would mean a Rockies win and Dodgers loss Sunday or vice versa), then the winning side will be the NL West champion and the No. 2 seed.

The only way Atlanta can get the No. 2 seed is if they beat the Philadelphia Phillies (right-hander Kevin Gausman goes for the Braves against Phils left-hander Ranger Suarez) and the Rockies and Dodgers both lose. That would leave the Braves as the uncontested No. 2 seed alone at 91-71.

The Braves lost the season-series tiebreaker to the Rockies and Dodgers, so they'd be lower in the NL bracket if there is a tie.