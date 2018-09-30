NFL Predictions Week 4: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It will be tough to top Week 3, which brought us the Cleveland Browns first win in almost two years and a historic upset by the Buffalo Bills, but Week 4 brings us another exciting slate of games around the NFL.

11 of the 14 games on the schedule feature a spread under a touchdown, which means we should be in store for some fun games that come down to the wire.

To prepare you for Sunday's action, here's a rundown of the schedule, followed by a breakdown of a few key games. Predicted winners against the spread are in bold.

Eagles (-3.5) at Titans

Bills at Packers (-9.5)

Lions at Cowboys (-3)

Buccaneers at Bears (-3)

Jets at Jaguars (-7.5)

Dolphins at Patriots (-7)

Texans at Colts (-1)

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

Bengals at Falcons (-4)

Browns at Raiders (-3)

49ers at Chargers (-10.5)

Saints (-3.5) at Giants

Ravens at Steelers (-3)

Chiefs (-4.5) at Broncos

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-9.5)

After watching the Minnesota Vikings underestimate the Buffalo Bills last week, the Green Bay Packers are unlikely to make the same mistake.

Minnesota shutout the Bills in the second half, but after falling behind 27-0, there just wasn't enough time for a comeback. It's likely that outcome was influenced by Minnesota not taking Buffalo seriously enough, after watching the Bills stumble through their two games.

The Bills are also unlikely to have as much luck against the Packers as they did in Minnesota a week ago. Thanks to some costly turnovers which gave the Bills short fields to work with, Buffalo managed to reach 27 points despite racking up just 292 yards of total offense. To put that into perspective, of the 179 teams held under 300 yards of offense in 2017, only 10 scored 27 or more points (5.6 percent).

Perhaps Buffalo will shock the world again and we'll have to reconsider how we view the Bills, but until then, it's best to trust their performances from the first two weeks. A focused Packers team in search of their second win should cruise to victory.

Prediction: Packers 31, Bills 17

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3)

The Detroit Lions defense is far from elite, but a unit that just held Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to 10 points on Sunday night certainly won't be intimated by the Dallas Cowboys' sputtering offense.

The Cowboys offense has scored on just 24.2 percent of its possessions, the second worst rate in the NFL.

Dallas continues to run the ball reasonably well with Ezekiel Elliott—they have the league's sixth-ranked rushing offense, but that skill set just doesn't matter as much anymore if you can't build an early lead with the passing game. And the Cowboys' 31st-ranked passing offense simply hasn't proven capable of building a lead to turn over to Elliott.

The Lions defense has some flaws—Detroit has already allowed two 100-yard rushers this season—but they also boast the league's No. 1-ranked passing defense led by cornerback Darius Slay.

Based on the strengths and weaknesses of each team, expect Dallas to be able to run the ball and control the clock to keep this one close. But in a close game in the NFL, the safe bet is to roll with the quarterback you trust. And in this case, that's Matthew Stafford.

Prediction: Lions 20, Cowboys 17

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

This is the most surprising spread of the week, because the performance of the Arizona Cardinals this season does not deserve this much respect. Arizona has scored just 20 points through three games, less than half the scoring output of the next worst team (Cowboys, 41 points).

However, rookie Josh Rosen is stepping in for Sam Bradford and the oddsmakers are apparently expecting Rosen to give the Cardinals offense a pulse.

Rosen has a bright future and will likely turn things around in Arizona, eventually. Given the supporting cast around him, however, it's hard to imagine things taking a turn for the better with a rookie taking snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, the Cardinals offensive line is on a historically incompetent pace:

The Seattle Seahawks may not have the same dominant defense that led them to a couple Super Bowl appearances under Pete Carroll, but this unit should still be able to handle a rookie quarterback playing behind the league's worst offensive line.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 13