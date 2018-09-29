Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Almost Dropped by Nike Before New Ad Campaign

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Nike reportedly considered cutting ties with Colin Kaepernick before it rolled out an ad campaign around the former NFL quarterback early this month.

According to Julie Creswell, Kevin Draper and Sapna Maheshwari of the New York Times (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Nike "very nearly" parted ways with Kaepernick last summer.

Instead, a "top communications executive" at Nike persuaded officials to keep Kaepernick in the fold.

Nike's Kaepernick ad became a viral phenomenon and garnered the company a ton of publicity:

Per the Times report, Nike decided to move forward with Kaepernick because of the "credibility the company would gain with the young, urban market it has long targeted."

Kaepernick began the practice of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality and social injustice.

After Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers parted ways in March 2017, no team signed the 30-year-old veteran.

Kaepernick remains unsigned despite having thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two scores in his most recent NFL campaign.

He filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in October.