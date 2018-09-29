Terrell Owens: Dez Bryant's Career 'Over' If He Doesn't Play This Season

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens said wideout Dez Bryant must sign with a team during the 2018 NFL season or "it's not gonna happen" at all.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Owens about his advice to the big-name free agent.

"Get on a roster, no matter what the money is—if it's a one-year deal, two-year deal, whatever the case may be—and show everybody what you're made of," T.O. said.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in April. The Oklahoma State product earned three Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro nod across eight seasons with the organization that chose him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Owens told TMZ Sports the Cowboys, who rank 31st in passing yards per game so far this year, should consider a reunion with their longtime top target.

"Absolutely," he said. "I think that would be—actually, I don't know whether the relationship is fractured since they released him or what have you. I think for Dez, if the Cowboys welcome him back and he gets an opportunity, then that bodes well for Dez and the franchise itself."

Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns during the 2017 campaign with Dallas.

On Friday, the 29-year-old Texas native responded to a question on Twitter by saying he planned to sign with a team "soon," but he provided no further details.

The Cleveland Browns have been the team most frequently linked to Bryant in recent months, and they recently traded wideout Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. Updates on Bryant's status have been few and far between since the start of the regular season, though.

If he does sign, it will likely be a short-term, incentive-laden contract so he can prove he's still an impact player at this stage of his career.