Trevone Boykin Reportedly Faces 20 Years in Prison for Felony Aggravated Assault

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Trevone Boykin reportedly faces 20 years in prison for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in March.

According to TMZ Sports, Boykin was indicted Friday on a second-degree charge of felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury following an alleged incident that took place in Texas.

At the time of the alleged assault, TMZ reported Shabrika Bailey, Boykin's girlfriend, said he "choked her and broke her jaw before finally taking her to the hospital for treatment."

TMZ also noted police in Mansfield, Texas, "released a statement saying the alleged assault was captured on video cameras inside the residence."

Boykin, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He went 13-of-18 passing for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception during his lone season in the Pacific Northwest following a standout career at TCU.

The Seahawks signed Boykin to a futures contract in January, but he was cut when the allegations surfaced.