Simms in 60: Saquon Barkley Is Already NFL's Top RB Not Named Todd Gurley

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 30, 2018

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has started off his career right, with 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three games.

The 21-year-old running back has especially impressed Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms, who already considers Barkley in the NFL's top tier.

Watch the video above to see just how much praise Simms is willing to give to 2018's No. 2 overall pick.

                   

