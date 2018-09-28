Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 4 Game Against the Spread

Bleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 4 preview and prediction podcast.

On the latest show, the guys predict every game of Week 4 against the spread: NYJ-JAX (13:40); MIA-NE (19:30); PHI-TEN (27:40); HOU-IND (34:25); BUF-GB (41:00); DET-DAL (47:00); TB-CHI (52:30); CIN-ATL (58:00); SEA-ARI (1:04:10); CLE-OAK (1:08:30); NO-NYG (1:14:20); SF-LAC (1:21:10); BAL-PIT (1:28:45); and KC-DEN (1:34:10).

As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose feature (1:42:45).

Let us know what you think of our picks @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.