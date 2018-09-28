Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 4 Game Against the Spread

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 28, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 4 preview and prediction podcast.

On the latest show, the guys predict every game of Week 4 against the spread: NYJ-JAX (13:40); MIA-NE (19:30); PHI-TEN (27:40); HOU-IND (34:25); BUF-GB (41:00); DET-DAL (47:00); TB-CHI (52:30); CIN-ATL (58:00); SEA-ARI (1:04:10); CLE-OAK (1:08:30); NO-NYG (1:14:20); SF-LAC (1:21:10); BAL-PIT (1:28:45); and KC-DEN (1:34:10).

As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose feature (1:42:45).

Let us know what you think of our picks @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Showtime Goff Masks Rams' $76M Problem

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Showtime Goff Masks Rams' $76M Problem

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Highlights from Rams TNF Win Over Vikes 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Full Highlights from Rams TNF Win Over Vikes 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Rams Dazzle in Shootout Win vs. Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Dazzle in Shootout Win vs. Vikings

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Celebrate TD with YG 🤙

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Celebrate TD with YG 🤙

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter