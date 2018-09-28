Brooks Koepka Injures Fan with Wild Drive at Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka Injures Fan with Wild Drive at Ryder CupSeptember 28, 2018
Brooks Koepka got his 2018 Ryder Cup off to an inauspicious start on Friday after a mishit drive injured a spectator.
Koepka, paired up with Tony Finau for the USA against European pair Justin Rose and Jon Rahm for the morning fourballs, sent his tee shot at the sixth hole of Le Golf National into the crowd.
A spectator was left with a cut on her head after being struck by the ball, which left her needing medical attention, per Jack Wilson of the Express.
Brooks Koepka checks on a girl as she lies on the ground after being hit by his ball on the 6th hole during the #RyderCup https://t.co/qMG7tJDH8h
Brooks Koepka 'shaken up' after hitting Ryder Cup fan in HEAD in 'worrying moment' https://t.co/1rpaTgYoyN #Sport https://t.co/ial00R98z0
Elliot Wagland of the Evening Standard and Twitter user Steve Brookes shared more angles of the incident:
The 28-year-old, who won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship this year, was "a little shaken up" because of it, according to Sky Sports' commentary of the event (h/t Wilson).
It also caused some "fairly worrying moments" for the fan, who was hit above her right eye.
