Brooks Koepka Injures Fan with Wild Drive at Ryder Cup

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

US golfer Brooks Koepka (C) reacts next to an injured spectator who fell during the fourball match on the first day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National Course at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, south-west of Paris on September 28, 2018. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka got his 2018 Ryder Cup off to an inauspicious start on Friday after a mishit drive injured a spectator. 

Koepka, paired up with Tony Finau for the USA against European pair Justin Rose and Jon Rahm for the morning fourballs, sent his tee shot at the sixth hole of Le Golf National into the crowd.

A spectator was left with a cut on her head after being struck by the ball, which left her needing medical attention, per Jack Wilson of the Express.

Elliot Wagland of the Evening Standard and Twitter user Steve Brookes shared more angles of the incident:

The 28-year-old, who won the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship this year, was "a little shaken up" because of it, according to Sky Sports' commentary of the event (h/t Wilson).

It also caused some "fairly worrying moments" for the fan, who was hit above her right eye.

