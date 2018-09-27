Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

Harry How/Getty Images

In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams offense was a fantasy football revelation. This year, it's even better during Sean McVay's second season at the controls.

After torching opponents to the tune of 34.0 points per game over the first three weeks of the season, the Rams broke out Thursday night and burned the Minnesota Vikings' vaunted defense in a 38-31 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



And while Todd Gurley did his thing with 156 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, it was the Rams' passing game, led by quarterback Jared Goff, that blew things open.

Here's a look at how Goff and a couple of his top targets should be evaluated for fantasy purposes moving forward.

Jared Goff

Goff is a top-tier QB1, and it's not a debate.

The third-year signal-caller opened his season with 941 yards and six touchdowns over his first three games, and he boosted those totals by shredding the Vikings secondary for 465 yards and five scores on 26-of-33 passing.



Those numbers weren't a fluke, either.

Goff ripped throws into tight windows all night. He displayed pinpoint accuracy on several of his scoring strikes, including a second-quarter dime to Cooper Kupp (more on him later) in the back of the end zone:

On top of that, Goff laced a 47-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks down the seam shortly before halftime:

With a play-caller like McVay calling the shots and weapons galore at his disposal, Goff is playing MVP-caliber ball. And sure, it's early. But if you're a fantasy owner who waited until the back end of your draft to take a quarterback and wound up with Goff, he could wind up being a potential league-winner.

Cooper Kupp

Like Goff, Kupp needs to be started every week in all but the shallowest formats.

The Rams' favorite safety valve, the second-year wideout posted nine receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday.

He has now scored in three of four games this year and garnered 32 targets across those contests.

Based on those figures and the sheer number of scoring opportunities the Rams offense produces, Kupp needs to be viewed, at the very least, as a high-floor WR2 with Cooks entrenched as L.A.'s most dynamic wideout.

Robert Woods

Robert Woods erupted in Week 3 with 10 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Thursday, he kept his foot on the gas with five receptions for 101 yards and a score.

Woods still isn't as safe of a play compared to Kupp, especially in PPR formats, considering he relies more on chunk gains to do his damage. But given the state of L.A.'s attack, that's not as scary of a prospect as it would be with less dynamic teams.

For now, Woods should be viewed as a low-end WR2 who can be safely locked in as a flex play for owners with deeper receiving corps.