Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods Fantasy Outlook After Week 4September 28, 2018
In 2017, the Los Angeles Rams offense was a fantasy football revelation. This year, it's even better during Sean McVay's second season at the controls.
After torching opponents to the tune of 34.0 points per game over the first three weeks of the season, the Rams broke out Thursday night and burned the Minnesota Vikings' vaunted defense in a 38-31 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
And while Todd Gurley did his thing with 156 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, it was the Rams' passing game, led by quarterback Jared Goff, that blew things open.
Here's a look at how Goff and a couple of his top targets should be evaluated for fantasy purposes moving forward.
Jared Goff
Goff is a top-tier QB1, and it's not a debate.
The third-year signal-caller opened his season with 941 yards and six touchdowns over his first three games, and he boosted those totals by shredding the Vikings secondary for 465 yards and five scores on 26-of-33 passing.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Jared Goff's 5 TD passes are tied for the most in a game in Rams history. It's the most by a Rams QB since Kurt Warner in 1999. https://t.co/GgorpUAAuC
Those numbers weren't a fluke, either.
Goff ripped throws into tight windows all night. He displayed pinpoint accuracy on several of his scoring strikes, including a second-quarter dime to Cooper Kupp (more on him later) in the back of the end zone:
NFL @NFL
An absolute DIME from @JaredGoff16. And @CooperKupp has his 2nd TD! #MINvsLAR #TNF 📺: @nflnetwork + @NFLonFOX 📱+💻: https://t.co/DJUityQHC9 https://t.co/CdHzVmBDqO
On top of that, Goff laced a 47-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks down the seam shortly before halftime:
NFL @NFL
The #LARams offense keeps rolling. @JaredGoff16 goes DEEP @BrandinCooks for the 47-yard TD! #MINvsLAR 📺: @nflnetwork + @NFLonFOX 📱+💻: https://t.co/DJUityQHC9 https://t.co/sGN0IcwTOR
With a play-caller like McVay calling the shots and weapons galore at his disposal, Goff is playing MVP-caliber ball. And sure, it's early. But if you're a fantasy owner who waited until the back end of your draft to take a quarterback and wound up with Goff, he could wind up being a potential league-winner.
Cooper Kupp
Like Goff, Kupp needs to be started every week in all but the shallowest formats.
The Rams' favorite safety valve, the second-year wideout posted nine receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday.
NFL @NFL
The #LARams offense keeps rolling. @JaredGoff16 goes DEEP @BrandinCooks for the 47-yard TD! #MINvsLAR 📺: @nflnetwork + @NFLonFOX 📱+💻: https://t.co/DJUityQHC9 https://t.co/sGN0IcwTOR
He has now scored in three of four games this year and garnered 32 targets across those contests.
Based on those figures and the sheer number of scoring opportunities the Rams offense produces, Kupp needs to be viewed, at the very least, as a high-floor WR2 with Cooks entrenched as L.A.'s most dynamic wideout.
Robert Woods erupted in Week 3 with 10 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Thursday, he kept his foot on the gas with five receptions for 101 yards and a score.
NFL @NFL
.@JaredGoff16's FIFTH TD of the night! This one to @RobertWoods! 👏👏👏 #LARams #MINvsLAR 📺: @nflnetwork + @NFLonFOX 📱+💻: https://t.co/DJUityQHC9 https://t.co/Khez2CGSzz
Woods still isn't as safe of a play compared to Kupp, especially in PPR formats, considering he relies more on chunk gains to do his damage. But given the state of L.A.'s attack, that's not as scary of a prospect as it would be with less dynamic teams.
For now, Woods should be viewed as a low-end WR2 who can be safely locked in as a flex play for owners with deeper receiving corps.
Rams Celebrate TD with YG 🤙