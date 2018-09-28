Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Stacking, which 4for4 Fantasy Football defines as "playing players in the same game whose production is correlated," is always an optimal strategy to win large-sized daily-fantasy tournaments like the FanDuel Sunday Million or DraftKings Millionaire Maker.

Per Bryan Mears of FantasyLabs, all 17 winning Millionaire Maker lineups last year had stacks, with some of them even containing multiple stacks.

The key is to find the right stacks involving players who won't break the bank. If you can stack some players with lower salaries, it can afford you the opportunity to take some of the top names on the slate, like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara this week.

Below you'll find three different value-based stacks that could help you win a tournament on Sunday.

Stacks and Value Picks

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ($5,100 DK, $6,400 FD) and Green Bay Packers WR Geronimo Allison ($4,700 DK, $5,900 FD)

This first one may look unorthodox at first glance as it involves a quarterback and pass-catcher on opposite sides.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have a fantasy season reminiscent of San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Like Kaepernick, Allen's team may not win many games or score a ton of points, but he'll be fantasy viable every week because of his rushing ability and a need to throw late with his team down. He's the type of quarterback you don't need to stack a teammate with.

No Bills receiver has more than six catches this year, so it's hard to peg someone with him anyway. Bills running back LeSean McCoy could be an option, but how effective will he be coming off a rib injury that forced him to miss last Sunday's game?

Allen's Bills team is a 9.5-point underdog, per OddsShark, heading into its road matchup with the Green Bay Packers, so McCoy may not get as many touches if he's involved in a negative game script for running backs anyway.

If the Bills find themselves losing by multiple scores, then Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison may have played a part.

The third-year pro has received an increase in playing time with wideout Jordy Nelson now playing with the Oakland Raiders, and Allison has responded by catching 13 passes (on 18 targets) for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Of note, his touchdowns have been on 39 and 64 yards, so quarterback Aaron Rodgers is clearly looking his way downfield to break off a big play.

With Allison getting six targets a game, he'll get more chances to make that long touchdown reception, which could go a long way toward a monster performance.

Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson ($4,400 DK, $5,700 FD) and Detroit Lions D/ST ($2,500 DK, $3,500 FD) at Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions opened their season with a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets and were down 30-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Since then, they've outscored opponents 40-10, losing by just three to the 49ers and taking down the New England Patriots 26-10.

Perhaps the trajectory continues to go up and the Lions put forth a dominant outing against Dallas, whose offensive struggles have been well-documented (see here for some takes from NFL analyst Warren Sharp, for example). The Cowboys have scored just 41 points through three games, and they haven't yet managed a 200-yard passing performance.

On the other side of the ball, Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will not be playing as he recovers from a left hamstring injury. Lee was the fourth-best linebacker against the run last year, per Pro Football Focus.

With him in the lineup last year (11 of 16 games), the Cowboys went 8-3 and allowed more than 21 points just twice. Without Lee, the Cowboys went 1-4, and the team allowed 28 or more points four times.

All of this could lead to a big day from rookie running back Kerryon Johnson, who had 16 carries for 101 yards last Sunday, and a Lions defense that held Pats quarterback Tom Brady to just 133 passing yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton ($5,400 DK, $7,400 FD), WR Tyler Boyd ($4,600 DK, $5,800 FD) and TE Tyler Eifert ($3,800 DK, $4,600 FD at Atlanta Falcons

Per 4for4, a QB+WR2+TE1 three-man stack combined for just 75 or more points just two percent of the time.

While the odds of a three-man stack exploding are far less than a two-man stack getting it done (such as a quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver), you can reap significant rewards if you take the right grouping.

There's a situation this week that may call for it.

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing an Atlanta Falcons team missing three defensive starters—safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones. Atlanta just allowed 43 points to the New Orleans Saints.

Granted, the Saints have one of the best offenses in football, but the Bengals aren't going to be a giant step down in quality. Per Football Outsiders, New Orleans is fourth in offensive efficiency, while the Bengals are seventh. Cincinnati is also eighth in passing offense.

The Bengals' two primary weapons Sunday should be running back Giovani Bernard and No. 1 wideout A.J. Green. But Bernard is fighting a thigh injury that kept him limited at practice Thursday. If he's unable to go or is slowed down Sunday, then we could see other players assume more touches, such as wideout Tyler Boyd or tight end Tyler Eifert.

Those latter two should be busy. Boyd has averaged seven targets per game through three weeks, and he's amassed 12 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. Eifert is coming off a six-catch, 74-yard afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

In a game with a large 53-point over/under total—the second-biggest point total on the board, per OddsShark—they can both link up with Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton for a ton of yardage and multiple scores.