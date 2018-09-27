New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Saints are known for owning a significant home-field advantage when they play at the Superdome, but they've also been a good wager on the road as of late. Over its last 20 road dates, New Orleans is 10-10 straight up and 15-5 against the spread. The Saints will play as short favorites on the road when they visit the Giants on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as three-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.0-22.0 Giants (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

The Saints ride a two-game winning streak into this game, following their 43-37 overtime victory at rival Atlanta last week. New Orleans drove 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the game and later led 16-14 at the half. The lead then changed hands five times before the Saints scored on a Drew Brees scramble with just over a minute to go to force OT. New Orleans then went 80 yards on the opening possession of extra time to score the game-winning touchdown.

On the day, the Saints racked up 534 yards of offense, 143 on the ground and 391 through the air. New Orleans also made 32 first downs to 24 for the Falcons and won time of possession by a 38-29 margin.

Two weeks ago the Saints rallied from a two-score, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Cleveland 21-18. So New Orleans has scored 61 points over its last 75 minutes or so of game time.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants just picked up their first victory of this season, a 27-22 decision at Houston last week. New York, a six-point underdog, spotted the Texans an early field goal, then drove its first possession of the game 75 yards for a touchdown. The Giants led 20-6 lead at halftime, let Houston get within one score at 20-15 midway through the fourth quarter but immediately drove 77 yards to a game-clinching touchdown.

On the day, New York out-rushed the Texans, 114-59, held a 35-24 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-0. Meanwhile, the Giants defense held Houston out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter, and the Texans' second touchdown came on the final play from scrimmage.

After allowing 24 points per game last year the New York defense has held all three opponents under that figure this season.

Smart betting pick

The Saints have Brees, they're the better overall team and they're playing on the road, where spreads tend to be more manageable. The smart money here gives the nod to New Orleans.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in four of the Saints' last five games vs the Giants.

The Giants are 0-6 ATS in their last six games after an ATS win.

The Saints are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games on the road.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.