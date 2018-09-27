NFL Picks Week 4: Expert Predictions, Odds Guide and Over-Under Lines

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Week 4 of the NFL season gets underway Thursday night, when a pair of NFC contenders square off at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

As it does on a regular basis, the quarterback position will be under a microscope, with this weekend's focus shining on the rookie class.

Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Arizona's Josh Rosen join Buffalo's Josh Allen and the New York Jets' Sam Darnold in the starting ranks after making appearances in Week 3.

The other quarterbacking storyline comes out of San Francisco, where C.J. Beathard takes over for the 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.

While some teams have questions about their respective situations under center, a few of the league's best signal callers are in line to continue their early success in Week 4.

NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Thursday, September 27

Minnesota at Los Angeles Rams (-7) (Over/Under: 49.5)

Sunday, September 30

Buffalo at Green Bay (-10) (Over/Under: 45)

Cincinnati at Atlanta (-5) (Over/Under: 51.5)

Detroit at Dallas (-3) (Over/Under: 43.5)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5) (Over/Under: 47)

Miami at New England (-7) (Over/Under: 47.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7.5) (Over/Under: 38.5)

Philadelphia (-4) at Tennessee (Over/Under: 41)

Tampa Bay at Chicago (-3) (Over/Under: 46.5)

Cleveland at Oakland (-3) (Over/Under: 45)

Seattle (-3) at Arizona (Over/Under: 38.5)

New Orleans (-3.5) at New York Giants (Over/Under: 50)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5) (Over/Under: 46.5)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-3) (Over/Under: 50.5)

Monday, October 1

Kansas City (-4.5) at Denver (Over/Under: 55.5)

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Expert Predictions

Predictions from analysts for most major networks can be found on NFLPickWatch.com.

The Rams are the overwhelming favorites in the eyes of the experts for Thursday's game, while the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars are heavy favorites in Sunday's games.

Odds Guide

Chiefs Once Again Facing Highest Over/Under Line Of Week

The first three opponents of the Kansas City Chiefs haven't been able to stop the high-powered offense led by second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 13, and he ranks ninth in the league with 896 passing yards.

The Texas Tech product has been effective in the pocket as well, as he's completed 66.7 percent of his passes and is averaging 14.5 yards per completion.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Although the over/under line for Kansas City's Monday night trip to Denver seems a bit high at 55.5, it absolutely will be in play given the early output of the Chiefs.

Kansas City has averaged 39.3 points per game through three weeks, while Denver has conceded 23 points per game.

Given those trends, the Chiefs should put up at least 30 points, and in their attempt to run with Kansas City, the Broncos will help the over hit.

Three other Week 4 games have over/under lines of 50 points or more, with Cincinnati's trip to Atlanta earning the second-highest over/under line at 51.5 points.

The Pittsburgh-Baltimore clash has an over/under of 50.5 points, and New Orleans' road game against the New York Giants has an over/under of 50.

Of the eight teams involved in games with an over/under line set at 50 or higher, only the Broncos and Giants rank outside the top 10 in scoring offense.

Are The Bills Capable Of Covering Again?

Just like Week 3, the Buffalo Bills are double-digit underdogs, but this time around they are headed to Lambeau Field for a clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday's line is 10 points, which is still significant even though the Bills were 17-point underdogs a week ago in Minnesota.

It's going to be hard for the Bills to replicate their 27-6 win over the Vikings, but if last week's victory proved anything, it's that the Bills aren't going to lay down against tougher opposition.

Of course, beating Rodgers at home is a task few teams have been able to accomplish, and the Chicago Bears couldn't even do it with Rodgers on one functional leg in Week 1.

Rodgers has thrown for over 250 yards in each of his three games, he hasn't been intercepted and he's almost untouchable at home.

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

In 76 home games, Rodgers has thrown 173 touchdowns and 32 interceptions on his way to a 60-15-1 record.

In order to have a shot against the Packers, the Bills must force them into turnovers, as they did against the Vikings when they forced three takeaways.

If that's the case, the Bills will be in range to cover in the fourth quarter, but it's still a risky bet to rely on them to cover as a significant underdog two weeks in a row.

