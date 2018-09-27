NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 4 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

NFL Week 4 will wrap up September football with a few must-watch division matchups.

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals pulled quarterback Sam Bradford for Josh Rosen late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears, and the rookie signal-caller may have a rough first start Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks defense looked to be on the decline after losing key players during the offseason, but the group can still force turnovers at a high rate.

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen celebrated his first win after shocking the Minnesota Vikings 27-6 in Week 3. Perhaps this squad isn't the worst team in the NFL, and the Wyoming product is more than ready to keep them competitive.

This week's Sunday Night Football matchup features the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Did head coach Mike Tomlin's squad turn the page with Monday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The coverage map below from 506 Sports illustrates where certain games will air and the broadcasters calling the contests:

Now, let's take a look at the Week 4 schedule with major storylines for the upcoming matchups.

Week 4 Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 30

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 2 Storylines

Josh Rosen Makes 1st Start vs. Seattle Seahawks

Norm Hall/Getty Images

With the outcome still undecided, Rosen entered the fourth quarter of last week's contest against the Bears. It's a tough way to start a career, against the eighth-best scoring defense, and the UCLA product completed four of his seven pass attempts for 36 yards and an interception.

Rosen will have more time to prepare for his next opponent after head coach Steve Wilks tabbed him the starter for a critical division battle with the Seahawks.

The 21-year-old takes over an offense, with All-Pro running back David Johnson behind him and a pair of solid receiving options in Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk on the perimeter.

Cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor no longer roam the Seahawks secondary, but the defense leads the league in interceptions (seven) along with the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen faces a unit that can easily flip the field with a takeaway. If he avoids turnovers, the Cardinals will have a shot to earn their first win of the season.

Can Josh Allen Pull off Upset Special Part 2 vs. Green Bay Packers?

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Bills pulled off the unexpected in a 27-6 win over the Vikings in Week 2. Cornerback Tre'Davious White had a familiar message to the cameras that caught him going back into the locker room after the stunning victory:

Can the Bills shock the NFL world again? The Packers are coming off a 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to battle a knee injury. The ground attack hasn't provided much help, ranking 24th in yards without a touchdown.

Allen's mobility compensates for the offensive-line issues, and the Packers haven't been able to ramp up much pocket pressure without drawing roughing-the-passer penalties through three weeks. Thus far, Green Bay has six sacks.

The Bills logged four sacks against the Vikings, and they'll likely attack the right side of the Packers offensive line with Bryan Bulaga (back) and Justin McCray (shoulder) battling injuries. We could see a close defensive battle between these teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers Host Baltimore Ravens on Short Week

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Steelers held on to a 30-27 victory over the Buccaneers, but they have little time to celebrate their first win of the season with the Ravens coming to town.

The Steelers seem content moving on with James Conner as the featured ball-carrier in the backfield. The front office is willing to listen to trade offers for Le'Veon Bell, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pittsburgh must keep up with stiffer competition within the AFC North. The Ravens and Bengals started 2-1, and the Browns could see a reboot with Baker Mayfield under center. Baltimore's revamped receiving corps should be able to go score-for-score with the Steelers. Quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown for 889 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through three games.

This AFC North rivalry will still bring big hits, but we're probably in store for a high-scoring matchup. The Steelers need to see the first-half version of Monday night's defense to earn consecutive wins.