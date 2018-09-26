Derek Carr Wishes William Hayes Had Landed on Him Instead of Injuring Knee

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes (95) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The NFL is getting roughed up over its amplified enforcement of roughing the passer penalties that has produced head-scratching, game-changing calls and a season-ending injury to a defender trying to comply with the league’s mandate not to land on the quarterback. Hayes tore his right ACL trying to avoid landing on Carr. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wishes William Hayes used all or most of his body weight to land on him in hindsight after the Miami Dolphins defensive end tore his ACL while attempting to avoid a roughing the passer call. 

"I wish the guy would have just landed on me instead of tearing his ACL. ... For him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don't want that," Carr said, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

There is something to be said about a quarterback making these comments since the rule that flags defensive players for landing with all or most of their body weight on a quarterback while attempting a sack is designed to protect the signal-callers.

Carr isn't the only one under center who has raised concerns in the early portion of the 2018 campaign.

"It's a violent sport. It's meant to be that way," Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "I definitely have feelings for those guys over there because not only are they penalizing people and affecting outcomes of games but they're also taking paychecks away from people and they're acting like it's no big deal. But it is a big deal. That's a lot of money for anybody. So, there's a lot of issues with it, I think."

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been critical of the rule, as has Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' criticism is notable because teammate Clay Matthews has been penalized on questionable calls twice already.

According to Herbie Teope of NFL.com, there have already been 34 roughing the passer penalties across the league this season, and there are only three weeks of action in the books. 

Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders noted Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers marked the first time in 18 years each team was flagged multiple times for roughing the passer, and it happened in the first half alone.

The rule has now led to an ACL tear and plenty of criticism even from those it was designed to protect, so expect it to remain in the spotlight as the 2018 season continues.

Related

    Texans DB Hal's Cancer Is in Remission 🙏

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans DB Hal's Cancer Is in Remission 🙏

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Isn't Getting More Touches Because of Early Deficits

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Isn't Getting More Touches Because of Early Deficits

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Peters (Calf) Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Peters (Calf) Questionable for Week 4 vs. Vikings

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Thomas Sounds Off on 'Loudmouth' WRs 🗣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thomas Sounds Off on 'Loudmouth' WRs 🗣

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report