Week 4 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

As the 2018 NFL season progresses, we're seeing fantasy stocks rise. After three weeks, it's clear certain players are starting to find their niche within an offense.

For those looking for a quarterback to replace Cam Newton in the starting lineup with the Carolina Panthers on a bye week, it's a good time to pick up a sleeper. Three quarterbacks owned in less than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues have favorable matchups against bottom-third pass defenses.

It's also a strong week for No. 2 wideouts playing in complementary roles to their star counterparts. Owners who acquire these talents should have a solid player to plug into the WR2 and flex spots. An injury could boost them to low-end WR1 status, depending on the matchup.

Barring injuries, productive running backs are hard to find at this point in the season. However, if you pay attention to overall touches, carries plus receptions, there's an opportunity to pick up an asset under the radar before he becomes a must-add candidate. Who's the sneaky target at the position this week?

The list below features 10 waiver-wire sleepers to consider with their owned percentages current as of Tuesday 10:10 p.m. ET.

Waiver-Wire Sleepers

1. QB Case Keenum, Denver Broncos (27 percent owned)

2. QB Eli Manning, New York Giants (19 percent owned)

3. QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (9 percent owned)

4. RB Duke Johnson, Cleveland Browns (48 percent owned)

5. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (8 percent owned)

6. WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (46 percent owned)

7. WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (42 percent owned)

8. WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns (33 percent owned)

9. WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (20 percent owned)

10. TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (3 percent owned)

*Note: Percent owned as of Tuesday 10:10 p.m. ET

QB Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (9 percent owned)

Mark Brown/Getty Images

It only takes a year to forget about a decent fantasy talent. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2016 campaign and returned to action this year. Thus far, he's thrown for 687 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes.

In Week 3, Tannehill scorched the Oakland Raiders pass defense with speedy wideouts Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. The same formula should work against a New England Patriots unit ranked 23rd against the aerial attack.

Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and safety Patrick Chung (concussion) are questionable for Week 4. Regardless of their statuses, the coaching staff must figure out how to combat the Dolphins' speed on the perimeter or dial up the pocket pressure to disrupt Tannehill's accuracy.

Based on yards allowed, the Patriots have the worst pass defense among the Dolphins' first four opponents. If you're able to snag Tannehill off the waiver wire, it's imperative to start him this week.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (8 percent owned)

Elsa/Getty Images

On paper, running back Nyheim Hines' numbers don't look impressive. He's logged 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown through three games. Nonetheless, he's second on the team in touches with 27.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Hines in the fourth round, head coach Frank Reich probably intends to keep him involved in the offense. As a dual-threat in the backfield, the North Carolina State product could produce decent fantasy numbers with 10 touches per game. He's logged at least 6.80 fantasy points in each week under standard Yahoo scoring settings.

At 5'9", 198 pounds, Hines isn't going to record 10 rush attempts per game, but he's a threat in space after the catch. Marlon Mack's (foot, hamstring) imminent return to action shouldn't affect his role as a receiver. The rookie could have a breakout performance against a mediocre Houston Texans defense Sunday.

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (46 percent owned)

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley exploded in a high-scoring matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. He hauled in seven out of eight targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns. The rookie leads the team in touchdown grabs with four this season.

Ridley should be priority No. 1 in waiver-wire adds if he's available. Some owners picked him up after he caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the Panthers. Following his outbreak performance against the Saints, there's no question the first-year pass-catcher belongs on rosters in all leagues.

The Alabama product has played 60.70 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps, which makes him an attractive long-term hold for the duration of the season.

If you're still holding on to an outdated train of thought with Mohamed Sanu on the bench, consider the rookie upgrade as Atlanta's offense evolves under play-caller Steve Sarkisian.