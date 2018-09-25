Torrey Smith on Eric Reid: 'I Think We All Know Why He Hasn't Received a Call'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith spoke up for his former teammate Eric Reid, who has gone unsigned since becoming a free agent in March.

Speaking to reporters (h/t ESPN.com's David Newton), Smith offered his opinion about why Reid remains a free agent without saying anything specific.

"I think we all know why he hasn't received a call," Smith said.

Smith and Reid were teammates for two seasons from 2015-16 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid joined former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the first players to kneel in protest during the national anthem in 2016.

Speaking to reporters in March, Reid said he was considering different ways of being politically active that would allow him to stop taking a knee during the national anthem before games:

"I'm not saying I'm going to stop being active because I won't. I'm just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country and improve on the issues happening in this country. I don't think it will be in the form of protesting during the anthem. I say 'during' because it's crazy that the narrative changed to we were 'protesting the anthem,' and that wasn't the case. I think we're going to take a different approach to how we're going to be active."

Reid filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May. He was expected to visit with the Tennessee Titans in August, but delays with his flight helped pave the way for the team to sign Kenny Vaccaro to fill a vacant hole in the secondary.

Smith noted he would like to see the Panthers give Reid a chance to work out for them after placing safety Da'Norris Searcy on injured reserve Friday due to concussion issues.

"Honestly, with our injuries, I hope he ends up here,'' Smith said. "I know how he is as a talent. If this is something where they come and talk to me about him, I'll be glad to talk about him as a player, as a person."

A first-round pick in 2013, Reid spent five years with the 49ers. The 26-year-old made 12 starts last season and had 66 total tackles playing safety and linebacker.