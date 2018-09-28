NFL Trade Big Board: Ranking the Top 10 Players Who Could Move This Season

0 of 10

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Now that the 2018 NFL season is several weeks old, we're getting a feel for who might contend and who might not. In other words, we're figuring out who might be buyers and who might be sellers ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Eight deals were executed in advance of that deadline last October, and several high-profile players make sense as potential trade candidates this time.

Ranked by their ability and potential impact, here are 10 veterans to watch on the trade market this fall.