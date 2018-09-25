Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

One of the best NFL rivalries will continue in the Week 4 Sunday night matchup, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) as small home favorites at the sportsbooks. The Steelers are coming off their first win of the season Monday, handing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss, while the Ravens have outscored opponents by an AFC-best 46 points.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as three-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.8-23.0 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore has gone 5-1-1 against the spread in the past seven meetings with Pittsburgh, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, including four straight-up wins and two losses decided by four points or less.

The Ravens have also looked much better overall through the first three games than the Steelers, who nearly blew a 30-10 halftime lead in a 30-27 road victory against the Buccaneers. In addition, Pittsburgh's defense is giving up an average of 30 points, and Baltimore's offense is scoring more than 32 per game, setting this matchup up to be a high-scoring affair like the last game.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Even though the Steelers almost lost again Monday, they managed to hold on and earn their first win, which is something they can definitely build on here. They picked off Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick three times and saw their own signal caller Ben Roethlisberger respond with a great performance, throwing for 353 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Seven different Pittsburgh players caught a pass from Roethlisberger, led by second-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with nine. Smith-Schuster has emerged as a dependable receiver outside of Antonio Brown, who actually has three less receptions and 146 less yards despite being targeted more.

Smart betting pick

The Ravens have lost three straight games to the Steelers by an average of a little more than seven points, and that includes a 26-9 rout at home last October 1. Other than that, most of the recent meetings have been competitive, and there is no reason to think this one will not be any different.

Because the point spread is right where it should be, consider betting over the total instead. The over has cashed in six of Baltimore's last eight on the road along with Pittsburgh's previous five divisional games at home.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in the Steelers' last five games vs their division at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Ravens' last eight games on the road.

The Ravens are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs their division on the road.

