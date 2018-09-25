New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The New York Jets (1-2) are hoping some extra rest will help them bounce back from a disappointing loss this Sunday when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) as large road underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The Jets blew an early 14-0 lead in a 21-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Week 3 Thursday night game while the Jaguars suffered their first loss 9-6 to the Tennessee Titans at home last Sunday.

NFL point spread: The Jaguars opened as nine-point favorites; the total was 38 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Jets can cover the spread

New York has won the past four meetings with Jacksonville, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. However, that should not be too shocking considering the Jaguars were one of the worst teams in the league just two years ago.

The Jets won two more games than them in 2016, finishing 5-11 before duplicating that record last season. While rookie quarterback Sam Darnold did not play well at Cleveland last week, he did outperform Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 1, which looks a lot better now after they upset the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Jacksonville's loss to Tennessee snapped a seven-game home winning streak, with the team also going 5-2 against the spread during that stretch. The Jaguars definitely seemed to suffer a letdown after their big 31-20 win over the Patriots as two-point home underdogs the week before in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game even though they were playing a divisional matchup versus the Titans.

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is reportedly close to returning to action for the first time since Week 1, and his presence would be a huge boost to the team's offense.

Smart betting pick

New York has gone 6-0 ATS in its last six when failing to cover the spread in consecutive games, which says a lot about head coach Todd Bowles. This looks like another close, low-scoring game featuring great defenses, and that means the Jaguars will struggle to win by more than a touchdown. Take the Jets to cover again.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Jets' last seven games vs the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are 7-1 SU in their last eight games at home.

The Jets are 6-0 ATS in their last six games after consecutive ATS losses.

