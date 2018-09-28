Fantasy Football Week 4: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's certainly been a wacky 2018 NFL season. Ryan Fitzpatrick is setting NFL records, Adrian Peterson is a high-level running back again, and the Cleveland Browns have a better record than the New England Patriots.

The madness has carried over into the fantasy football world. That Browns defense is a must-start, Tom Brady has been bench-worthy, and Seahawks rookie tight end Will Dissly has outscored Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski. Where can you hope to put your trust in Week 4? Well, we're here to help with that.

We'll be looking at some of the toughest Week 4 matchups and deciding whether players are worth the start by analyzing factors like opponent, early-season performances and player health.

We'll be making our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats. All rankings and fantasy statistics via FantasyPros.