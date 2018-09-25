Report: Competition Committee Members Uncomfortable with Flags for Roughing QB

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

As players around the league have voiced their displeasure with the NFL's new rules to protect quarterbacks, the league's competition committee appears to be open to change.

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, members of the competition committee are "uncomfortable" with some of the roughing the passer penalties called this season. However, it's not clear if any changes will be made this season.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

