Report: Competition Committee Members Uncomfortable with Flags for Roughing QB

As players around the league have voiced their displeasure with the NFL's new rules to protect quarterbacks, the league's competition committee appears to be open to change.

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, members of the competition committee are "uncomfortable" with some of the roughing the passer penalties called this season. However, it's not clear if any changes will be made this season.

