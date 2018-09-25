Jayson Werth Pled Guilty to DUI from April Arrest While Training with Mariners

Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth (28) walks from the plate after striking out during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
As Jayson Werth attempted to keep his big league career alive this year, he ran into problems both on and off the field.

The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes (h/t NBC Sports' Craig Calcaterra) reported Tuesday that Werth was arrested for driving under the influence while he was attempting to crack the Seattle Mariners' roster:

"Former Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth pled guilty last week to driving under the influence in the Scottsdale area. The arrest occurred in April, when Werth was playing at the Mariners’ spring training facility in nearby Peoria. The court sentenced Werth to a diversion program, ordered drug and alcohol screening, charged him more than $1,600 in fines and fees, and suspended his driver’s license."

Werth previously served five days in jail back in 2015 after pleading guilty to a 2014 arrest for driving 105 mph. According to the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore, the outfielder said "I've learned my lesson" following that incident.

After spending the previous seven years with the Washington Nationals, Werth signed a minor league deal with Seattle near the end of March. He would hit .206/.297/.389 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 19 RBI in 36 games at Triple-A Tacoma this year.

The former MLB All-Star did not appear in the majors this season.

Werth announced his retirement in June and was inducted into the Nationals' Ring of Honor earlier this month.

