Simms & Lefkoe: Patriots in Trouble? Josh Allen Breakdown, Jason Kelce Interview

Simms & Lefkoe: Patriots in Trouble? Josh Allen Breakdown, Jason Kelce InterviewSeptember 25, 2018
Bleacher Report
It's our Week 3 recap pod!
Are the Patriots and Vikings in trouble? Is Josh Allen the real deal? How did Carson Wentz look in his first game back?
Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!
Warning: contains NSFW language.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
Expert NFL Power Rankings After Wild Week 3 📈