Le'Veon Bell Odds: Steelers, Colts Favored as Landing Spots After Trade Deadline

Don Wright/Associated Press

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are listening to offers for running back Le'Veon Bell, who has continued his holdout into the 2018 season:

Not surprisingly, on Monday oddsmakers had set odds for where Bell might finish the 2018 season, though the Steelers remain the favorites:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.