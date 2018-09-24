Le'Veon Bell Odds: Steelers, Colts Favored as Landing Spots After Trade Deadline

Le'Veon Bell Odds: Steelers, Colts Favored as Landing Spots After Trade DeadlineSeptember 24, 2018
On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are listening to offers for running back Le'Veon Bell, who has continued his holdout into the 2018 season:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Now that the Steelers are listening to offers for RB Le’Veon Bell, it will not be an easy trade to complete. But the fact that Pittsburgh is open to dealing Bell means that any RB-needy team with cap room that can win this season might be good with landing a rent-a-player.
Not surprisingly, on Monday oddsmakers had set odds for where Bell might finish the 2018 season, though the Steelers remain the favorites:
OddsShark @OddsShark
What team will Le'Veon Bell play for by the end of the 2018 trade deadline? Steelers -220 Colts +400 Jets +550 Browns +600 Texans +700 Odds via @BovadaOfficial https://t.co/ZURWPHZoSd
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Browns Officially Name Mayfield New Starter