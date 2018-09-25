The Most Likely Landing Spots for Le'Veon Bell

0 of 5

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

As the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to fall apart in front of our eyes, star running back Le'Veon Bell continues his holdout. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team is listening to trade offers for the 26-year-old running back.

Following a 2013 rookie season in which he posted strong numbers (over 1,200 yards from scrimmage), Bell broke out with a season of 2,215 yards from scrimmage that put him on the map as an elite runner.

With five seasons and almost 8,000 yards from scrimmage under his belt, there is no doubt that Bell is one of the best running backs in the game. The Steelers don't want to pay him as such, though, opting instead to get younger at the position with James Conner while using the franchise tag to keep Bell on the roster without making a long-term commitment to him.

The impasse will come to an end soon as Bell forfeits over $850,000 for every week he misses. The Steelers are ready to move on but need a trade partner willing to take on the $12 million that Bell is still owed this season.

Who can afford Bell? Which teams have a realistic chance to trade for him? The four teams with a shot are listed from least likely to most likely.

But first, let's address a few honorable mentions.