Justin Herbert Makes NFL Debut for Chargers vs. Chiefs After Tyrod Taylor Injury

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made his NFL debut Sunday after Tyrod Taylor suffered a chest injury in warmups prior to their contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor was eventually ruled out by the Chargers as the Oregon product took his first snaps since being selected No. 6 overall in last April's draft.

In his first season with the Chargers, Taylor came over to serve as the primary backup behind Philip Rivers. He spent the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns before being replaced by Baker Mayfield.

Taylor passed for 208 yards and no touchdowns in a Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals while rushing six times for seven yards.

Herbert was the third quarterback selected in the draft behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. The former Ducks star passed for more than 10,000 yards in college with 95 total touchdowns and 23 interceptions over four years.