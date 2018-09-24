Waiver Wire Week 4: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd Highlight Pickups to Know

David Goldman/Associated Press

NFL Week 4 is a big chance for owners to pump up season-long fantasy football lineups.

While not every position had major breakouts sure to produce for the rest of the year, there were enough in the way of must-know performances that the waiver wire itself should feature more competition than say, New England playing in Detroit (sorry, Patriots fans).

As always, the right add at the right time could change the complexion of a league. It sounds dramatic, but finding a viable starter or streaming option can turn those little losses into wins and reshuffle leaderboards.

Going into the Week 4 wire, these are the top names to consider.

Week 4 Waiver-Wire Targets

Josh Allen, QB, BUF (2 percent owned)

Ryan Tannehill, QB, MIA (7 percent owned)

Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI (1 percent owned)

Chris Ivory, RB, BUF (5 percent owned)

Jalen Richard, RB, OAK (3 percent owned)

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (38 percent owned)

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (12 percent owned)

Albert Wilson, WR, MIA (1 percent owned)

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (3 percent owned)

Geronimo Allison, WR, GB (34 percent owned)

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (0 percent owned)

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (1 percent owned)

Ryan Tannehill, QB, MIA (7 percent owned)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It's entirely too easy to forget about Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

All Tannehill has done through three games this year is win three games while throwing seven touchdowns against just two interceptions. Last time out, he had a season-best performance while securing a 28-20 win over the Oakland Raiders, throwing for 289 yards and three scores on all of 17 completions.

There was a time when Tannehill was a must-own commodity who could win fantasy games, going so far as throwing 27 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 2014.

It's safe to say he's returning to form after missing all of last season:

It's also safe to say the new offensive system in Miami is humming right along even without Jarvis Landry, hence the presence of a weapon like Albert Wilson also making the above list.

Tannehill isn't going to be a starter every week, but he's one of the best streaming options available right now.

Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (38 percent owned)

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Disclaimer: this isn't going to happen every week.

Atlanta Falcons first-round rookie wideout Calvin Ridley had a somewhat quiet first two weeks of his career while the overall approach seemed to flounder as it had the year prior.

Then Ridley erupted for 146 yards and three scores on seven catches, good for 37 points.

Part of it is playing against the New Orleans Saints. Another part of it is Ridley adapting to the pros while benefiting from soft coverage while defenses worry about Julio Jones. Either way, there is no excuse for Ridley not being 100-percent owned.

Ridley plays in an offense where the ball will go to a pair of talented backs and Jones is bound to see some attention, but the rookie is in a position where Matt Ryan will often turn his way simply because of matchups. Keep in mind, too, Jones only scored three times last year and has yet to do so this season.

Already out to a huge lead, Ridley seems bound to post better production than the bigger name.

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (12 percent owned)

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in a similar position as Ridley.

While a lesser name after being in the league a few years, Boyd is finally healthy and starting to emerge as a top option for Andy Dalton out of the slot.

The proof has come over the last two games. In Week 2, Boyd dropped 18.1 points for owners by way of catching six of his nine targets for 91 yards and a score. Fast forward to this past weekend and he caught six of seven for 132 and another score.

Boyd isn't going to score every game, but it's quite clear he's a major part of the approach. Like Ridley, he will benefit from defenses needing to account for A.J. Green, if not tight end Tyler Eifert.

Keep in mind Green suffered an injury in Week 3 as well, though he says he won't miss time, according to Fox 19 in Cincinnati's Joe Danneman. Either way, it only reinforces the idea Boyd is a must-own commodity.

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (0 percent owned)

Elsa/Getty Images

The creative Philadelphia Eagles might have created a new every-week starter at tight end for owners.

It's almost fitting at such an inconsistent position. Second-round rookie Dallas Goedert had combined for a miserable 0.9 points over his first two NFL games, even getting benched.

Naturally, he erupted for 16.8 points in Week 3.

A major part of the game plan, Goedert caught all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a score while creating some interesting tandem opportunities with the starter at his position:

While Goedert is merely a stash until the Eagles decide if he will feature in the game plan each week, he's a dynamite one at that because of his clear upside. If the 6'5" target keeps getting his number called, he creates a new, likely reliable option at a position where there are few on a weekly basis.

Given the production of the position, crossing the fingers on Goedert usage each week sure beats playing the streaming game.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.