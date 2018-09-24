Fantasy Football Week 4: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being the most explosive and high-scoring game on the Week 3 schedule, but with that game still to be played, we look ahead to Week 4 fantasy action.

Drew Brees and the Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 had the potential for excitement, and Brees did not disappoint with 396 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two TDs on the ground.

While Brees has a favorable matchup in Week 4 against the up-and-down New York Giants, it's hard to look past Patrick Mahomes as the lead fantasy quarterback at this point. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play at Denver against the Broncos next Monday.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo is not one of the quarterbacks to consider this week. He went out of the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Chiefs with what appeared to be an ACL injury after his left knee buckled as he ran down the sidelines, per Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Here's our initial look at the top-five rankings at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Final rankings later in the week may change, depending on injuries to the players mentioned and their opponents.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC at Den., 325 yards, 3 TDs

2. Matt Ryan, Atl vs. Cin., 320 yards, 3 TDs

3. Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. Buff., 295 yards, 3 TDs

4. Philip Rivers, LAC vs. SF., 275 yards, 2 TDs

5. Tom Brady, NE vs. Mia., 260 yards, 2 TDs

Running backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dall vs. Det., 155 yards, 2 TDs

2. Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. NO, 135 yards, 2 TDs

3. Alvin Kamara, NO at NYG, 125 yards, 2 TDs

4. Kareem Hunt, KC at Den., 100 yards, 1 TD

5. Jordan Howard, Chi vs. TB, 90 yards, 1 TD

Wide receivers

1. Julio Jones, Atl vs. Cin., 135 yards, 2 TDs

2. A.J. Green, Cin. at Atl., 130 yards, 2 TDs

3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG vs. NO, 125 yards, 2 TDs

4. Cooper Kupp, LAR at Minn., 100 yards, 1 TD

5. Antonio Brown, Pitt. vs. Balt., 95 yards, 1 TD

Tight ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE vs. Mia., 125 yards, 1 TD

2. Travis Kelce, KC at Den., 115 yards, 1 TD

3. Evan Engram, NYG vs. NO, 100 yards, 1 TD

4. O.J. Howard, TB at Chi, 85 yards, 1 TD

5. Eric Ebron, Ind vs. Hou, 95 yards

Patrick Mahomes has gotten off to a terrific start for the 3-0 Chiefs, and while Denver is never an easy place to play, the Chiefs just have too many weapons at this point to discount.

Speaking of production, it's hard to imagine a better day than the one Matt Ryan had in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, as he threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns. Even with that brilliant performance, the Falcons ended up losing to their long-time rivals in overtime.

Ryan will presumably be in a foul mood when the Cincinnati Bengals come calling. The Bengals were beaten in a road game against the Carolina Panthers, and the Falcons have far more firepower. Ryan may not be as explosive in this game as he was against the Saints, but he should put big numbers on the board.

Week 4 looks like a solid week for running backs around the league. The Cowboys were beaten by the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 3, but Ezekiel Elliott ran for 127 yards.

Elliott may not like the fact that Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams has been declared the NFL's No. 1 running back, and he should be able to keep it going against the Detroit Lions.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in the New York Giants' first win of the season against the Houston Texans. He gets to show off his talent and impose his will on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

While Barkley gets to run against the Saints, Alvin Kamara gets to show off his skill against the Giants. Both backs should have big games.

Among the wide receivers, Julio Jones can make big plays against the Bengals. After watching Calvin Ridley catch three TD passes against the Saints, this should be a week where Jones dominates. He had 96 receiving yards against New Orleans, but he did not get into the end zone.

It's difficult to look at the slate of games each week and not support Rob Gronkowski. The game's most explosive tight end caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in last year's game vs. the Dolphins. (He did not suit up in New England's second game against the Dolphins due to injury.)

Week 4 Waiver-Wire Pickups

QB Andy Dalton, Cin. at Atl. (33 percent owned)

RB Duke Johnson, Cle. at Oak. (49 percent)

WR Geronimo Allison, GB vs. Buff. (34 percent owned)

TE Jesse James, Pitt. vs. Balt. (47 percent owned)

Andy Dalton has never been the quarterback most fantasy owners wanted to insert into their lineup when he was facing a road game, but he appears to be a more mature and effective quarterback in the early part of the season.

Dalton is coming off a 352-yard, two-TD effort in the Bengals 31-21 loss at Carolina in Week 3, and while the Bengals may not be able to beat the Falcons, there's no reason they can't stay competitive for four quarters.

Duke Johnson runs with speed for the Browns, and as the team has improved this season, Johnson does not have to do everything himself.

Johnson is the Browns' No. 2 running back behind Carlos Hyde, and he should be fresh when he comes into the game against the Oakland Raiders. He could be a productive waiver-wire pickup.

Geronimo Allison looks like he can be a solid receiver for Aaron Rodgers, and he caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Washington Redskins.

Opponents are going to do everything they can to slow down Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, so Allison should be good for at least one big play against the Buffalo Bills.

Jesse James may not be the most dependable tight end, but he has size, long arms and can get open at key moments. Those needing a waiver-wire tight end can help themselves by picking up James.

All ownership figures courtesy of Yahoo

