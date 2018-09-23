Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Antonio Gates' Fantasy Outlook After Week 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Offensive shootouts are typically good news for fantasy football players, and that was the case for those who had some of the Los Angeles Chargers' primary offensive weapons Sunday.

While the Chargers dropped an intra-city battle with the Los Angeles Rams, 35-23, wide receiver Mike Williams swung fantasy games with four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Antonio Gates also had an impact with three catches for 45 yards, while running back Austin Ekeler (four carries for 47 yards; three catches for 24 yards) worked his way into the box score as well.

Here is a fantasy reaction for each.

Mike Williams

The Chargers defense allowed more than 30 points for the second time in three games this season, which is bad news for the team's fans but good news for those counting on Williams in fantasy football.

If Los Angeles keeps finding itself in shootouts, Williams, Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams will all be fantasy stalwarts because Philip Rivers will be put in position where he has to consistently throw. Williams' seven targets equaled Allen's, so Rivers is spreading the ball around to more than just his primary option.

Williams also found the end zone in Week 2's win over the Buffalo Bills and tallied a respectable 81 receiving yards in a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so Sunday's showing was a continuation of his quick start.

The 6'4" Clemson product is at the very least a flex starter at this point with Rivers showing him trust near the end zone. The Chargers have the look of a team that will need to continue throwing this season, so don't take the playmaker out of your lineup.

Antonio Gates

Gates is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and a surefire future Hall of Famer, but he isn't the fantasy stalwart he was in his prime.

In fact, Sunday's contest was his best individual performance of his season, as he tallied just two catches for 16 yards in the first two games. He also had a career-worst 316 receiving yards last season, so this drop-off in production is nothing new for the veteran.

Gates is a legend at the tight end position, but the 2018 version is no longer worthy of a fantasy start even at a position lacking viable depth across the league.

Austin Ekeler

The biggest problem for Ekeler from a fantasy standpoint is the presence of Melvin Gordon.

Gordon is the clear-cut starter for the Chargers, as evidenced by his 15 carries compared to Ekeler's action in the rushing attack. Ekeler at least mixed in some catches, which proved valuable for those in point-per-reception leagues.

The passing attack is where Ekeler brings the most value, as he had eight catches for 108 yards in the first two games and was an effective change-of-pace back to Gordon when Rivers dropped back to pass. As mentioned in the Williams section, Rivers is dropping back to pass a lot this season with the Chargers defense struggling, so Ekeler's ability to contribute there is key moving forward.

Gordon limits Ekeler's ceiling, but he is someone worthy of flex consideration in PPR leagues because he is a valuable receiver. That also makes him an enticing waiver-wire pickup if he's available in your league considering he is owned in just 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.