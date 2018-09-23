NFL Scores Week 3: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It had been over 600 days since the Cleveland Browns had won a game. But that dubious streak came to a halt on Thursday Night Football, thanks in large part to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and fantasy star Carlos Hyde.

Those two, together with the rest of the Dawg Pound, got Week 3's fantasy slate off to a fun start. And they were hardly alone in putting up big performances.

All over the NFL, fantasy studs are carrying both their real-life teams and the fantasy owners lucky enough to have them. This week's top performances can be found below.

Week 3 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Jets 17-21 Browns Carlos Hyde 98 rush yds, 2 TD Broncos 14-27 Ravens Joe Flacco 25-of-40, 277 yds, TD 49ers 27-38 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 24-of-38, 314 yds, 3 TD Titans 9-6 Jaguars TEN D/ST 6 PTS allowed, 1 FUM recovered Raiders 20-28 Dolphins Ryan Tannehill 17-of-23, 289 yds, 3 TD, 26 rush yds Bills 27-6 Vikings Josh Allen 15-of-22, 196 yds, TD, 39 rush yds, 2 TD Giants 27-22 Texans Deshaun Watson 24-of-40, 385 yds, 2 TD, INT, 36 rush yds Saints 43-37 Falcons Matt Ryan 26-of-35, 374 yds, 5 TD Packers 17-31 Redskins Adrian Peterson 120 rush yds, 2 TD Bengals 21-31 Panthers Cam Newton 15-of-24, 150 yds, 2 TD, 36 rush yds, 2 TD Colts 16-20 Eagles Wendell Smallwood 56 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 35 yds Standard Scoring Format

Carlos Hyde

Mayfield understandably garnered most of the headlines on Thursday, but Cleveland may not have gotten into the win column without the sturdy running of Hyde, who tallied 98 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The NFL shared video of one of his scores on Twitter:

All those big plays from Hyde followed Mayfield's entrance into the game. The electricity generated by that switch almost burst through the screen. And if he maintains that spot going forward, upticks in the fantasy prospects of Hyde and Jarvis Landry wouldn't be surprising.

Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills were supposed to get spanked by the Minnesota Vikings this week. According to OddsShark, the bookmakers didn't even expect Buffalo to stay within two touchdowns.

Well, rookie quarterback Josh Allen must not have cared much about anyone who put money on the overwhelming favorites in this one. He went 15-of-22 for 196 yards and a touchdown. But that wasn't all. He also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

And he picked up some of those yards in style, as seen on Buffalo's Twitter feed:

It was Allen's arm that got most of the attention in the pre-draft process, but he showed Sunday that he can do plenty of damage with his legs too.

It looks like there may be another dual-threat quarterback to think about this fantasy season.

Cam Newton

From an up-and-coming dual-threat quarterback to the guy who may be the standard bearer for that role right now, Cam Newton had a monster game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Carolina Panthers signal caller went 15-of-24 for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

The NFL shared one of his scores on the ground:

Newton is now averaging 25 fantasy points through three weeks. And he's doing it with both his arm and his legs. He and Christian McCaffrey are looking like one of the top fantasy duos in football right now.

Patrick Mahomes

Thirteen touchdowns. Zero touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes has been lights out through his first three weeks of this season. And according to the NFL, he's already made some history:

On Sunday, he went for 314 yards and three scores, and the Kansas City Chiefs once again topped 30 points.

With the best quarterback of 2018 so far, and the speed of players like Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs are well on their way to having this season's best offense.

Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans may have suffered a 27-22 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, but it would be tough to pin it on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He put up 385 yards and two touchdowns on just 24 completions, and added a few more fantasy points with 36 rushing yards.

The NFL shared one of his scoring strikes to Will Fuller:

The loss pushes Houston to 0-3. And while that's certainly concerning for this season, there's reason for optimism because of the Watson/Fuller connection.

This is the second straight week Fuller has gone over 15 fantasy points in standard-format scoring.

Ryan Tannehill

It was another big week for quarterbacks, as Miami Dolphins gunslinger Ryan Tannehill made the cut for a write-up as well.

He went 17-of-23 for 289 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 28-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders and sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Adrian Peterson

It's been an up-and-down start to the season for Adrian Peterson. And this week, he was up.

In Week 1, he topped 20 fantasy points, only to come back and score just five in Week 2. Sunday, he went for 24, tallying 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Washington Redskins shared one of his scores on Twitter:

So far, it looks like Washington may go as Peterson goes. The Redskins are 2-0 when he plays well and 0-1 when he doesn't.

Drew Brees and Matt Ryan

Sunday's opening slate of games ended with more than a bang, as Drew Brees (39) and Matt Ryan (41) put up the two highest totals of the week in a 43-37 win for the New Orleans Saints over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brees won the game in overtime with one of his two rushing touchdowns (seen below, thanks to the NFL's Twitter account). He added a ho-hum 396 yards and three touchdowns on 39-of-49 passing in the rest of the game.

And somehow, he didn't emerge with the most fantasy points, even in this game. Ryan went off for 374 yards and five touchdowns on 26-of-35 throwing in the losing effort.

Both of these quarterbacks are now averaging north of 25 fantasy points per game. And while performances like this may not be commonplace going forward, they also shouldn't be surprising.