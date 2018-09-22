Superintendent Lynn Redden Resigns After Racist Remark About Deshaun Watson

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Lynn Redden, a Texas school superintendent who made a racist remark about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page, has resigned.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Redden, who is white, wrote a letter Saturday confirming he stepped down from his post after writing "You can't count on a black quarterback" in a Facebook comment following the Texans' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 16.

In his comment, Redden—then the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District—added he was not happy with Watson's time management at the end of the game.

"That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," he wrote, according to the Houston Chronicle's Julian Gill. "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

Redden apologized and tried to clarify his remark.

"Over the history of the NFL, [black quarterbacks] have had limited success," he told Gill.

Asked about Redden's post on Wednesday, Watson took the high road.

"That's on him," Watson said, according to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "May peace be with him. I worry about me, so I'm not worried about what he has to say."