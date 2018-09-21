NBA Board of Governors Approves Shot Clock, Clear Path Foul Rule Changes

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

A shot clock is seen at the 24-second mark during a NCAA women's college exhibition basketball game between Connecticut and Vanguard, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Storrs, Conn. UConn used some experimental rules, including a men's basketball, a 24-second shot clock, and the international 3-point line during the matchup. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The NBA Board of Governors approved rule changes for the 2018-19 season, including a reset of the shot clock to 14 seconds following an offensive rebound, the league announced Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the changes and noted the alterations will also feature a simplification of clear-path foul rule when an offensive player is ahead of defenders on a fast break and an expansion of how the "hostile act" guidelines will be used for purposes of video replay reviews.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

