NBA Board of Governors Approves Shot Clock, Clear Path Foul Rule Changes

The NBA Board of Governors approved rule changes for the 2018-19 season, including a reset of the shot clock to 14 seconds following an offensive rebound, the league announced Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the changes and noted the alterations will also feature a simplification of clear-path foul rule when an offensive player is ahead of defenders on a fast break and an expansion of how the "hostile act" guidelines will be used for purposes of video replay reviews.

