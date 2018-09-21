Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon Questionable with Hamstring, Ankle Injuries

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon are uncertain to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Per Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union, Fournette and Yeldon are listed as questionable for Week 3. Fournette is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Yeldon has been hampered by an ankle issue.

Fournette and Yeldon were limited participants in practice on Thursday, per Jacksonville's official injury report.

Per ESPN's Michael DiRocco, both running backs were on the field for Friday's practice. Fournette took part in every drill open to the media, but Yeldon was limited to anything that didn't involve cutting.

Fournette was limited to just nine carries in Week 1 against the New York Giants before injuring his hamstring. The second-year star sat out Jacksonville's 31-20 victory over the New England Patriots last week.

Yeldon started in Fournette's place against the Patriots and had 58 yards on 10 carries. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry through two games.

If Fournette and Yeldon can't go or are limited on Sunday, Corey Grant will likely receive more touches.

The Jaguars will look to run their record to 3-0 when they host the Titans at 1 p.m. ET in Week 3.