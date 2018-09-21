Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 3 Game Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 3 Game Against the SpreadSeptember 21, 2018
It's our Week 3 preview and prediction podcast.
On today's show, the guys predict every game of Week 3 against the spread: NO-ATL (9:40); GB-WAS (15:05); IND-PHI (20:05); BUF-MIN (25:50); OAK-MIA (30:25); DEN-BAL (36:10); CAR-CIN (41:10); NYG-HOU (45:05); TEN-JAX (49:05); SF-KC (53:50); LAR-LAC (59:05); SEA-DAL (1:00:00); CHI-ARI (1:06:30); NE-DET (1:12:00); and PIT-TB (1:15:55).
Simms closes out the pod with 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:24:55).
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
