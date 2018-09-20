Tour Championship 2018: Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler Lead After Round 1

John Amis/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is in the hunt to win the FedEx Cup.

Woods carded a five-under 65 in Thursday's first round of 2018 Tour Championship, putting him in a tie for first place with Rickie Fowler. The pair have a one-stroke lead over Gary Woodland and Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau round out the top five at three under.

Woods, who is looking for his first win on Tour since 2013, walked to the 18th tee box at three under but hit a 28-foot eagle putt to end his round and send a roar through the crowd. The 14-time major winner played consistent golf, hitting more than 70 percent of his greens and fairways in regulation while having a solid day with the putter.

"This putt was taking forever for the grain to take it and it finally did in the last three or four feet," Woods told reporters of the eagle.

If the standings held up, Woods would finish second in the FedEx Cup despite winning the Tour Championship. Rose, who started the week in second place, would move up to first and claim the $10 million prize.

Woods said he's happy with his season, regardless of the result this week.

"This is one of those where you're not going to get an exemption into this event," Woods said. "You have to earn it and be part of the top 30, consistent and one of the guys who's had a good year. I've earned my way back. All things considered it's been a pretty huge success."

Fowler, who hasn't won an official PGA Tour event since last February's Honda Classic, finished his round with six birdies against a single bogey. His low score was largely attributable to brilliant work on his approaches and on the putting surface. He hit all but two of his greens in regulation and gained more than two strokes on the field with his putter.

Fowler has been dealing with a rib injury and said he's back to feeling 100 percent.

"It's not easy playing with really any kind of injury that is around the golf swing," Fowler told reporters. "It's nice to be back swinging pain-free because I wouldn't have wanted to deal with how it felt the PGA week for a continued amount of time.

"The biggest win for Tiger is just staying healthy and being out here all year consistently. I'm definitely happy for him. It's obviously great for our sport. It's great to have him as part of the team next week [too]. We hope he continues to play well; I just want to play a little bit better and beat him."

Bryson DeChambeau, who paced the FedEx Cup field before it arrived to Atlanta, doesn't look like a contender. He carded a one-over 71 and is in a tie for 21st among the 30 competitors. Phil Mickelson (+3) also struggled in Round 1, putting him in a tie for last.

Dustin Johnson nearly did, entering the final four holes at three over. Johnson's round did a whole 180 in the home stretch, as he carded birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 before eagling No. 18 to sit at one under and in a tie for 12th place.

McIlroy likewise had to battle back from his own mistakes. He hit an ugly double-bogey on No. 12 and sprayed poor drives on Nos. 8 and 17 on his way to bogeys. Luckily, McIlroy's highs remained pretty high, and he hit seven birdies to even things out.

"It was a great start being four under through six, unfortunately, I just didn't keep it going," he said. "But if I keep swinging and hitting the ball like that and giving myself chances, I should be right up there at the end of the week," McIlroy said, per Keith Jackson of Sky Sports.

"I'm making the birdies. I made seven birdies out there today, which is great. The good stuff is in there and just need to limit the mistakes and it'll be all good."