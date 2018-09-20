Cowboys, Patriots, Giants Top Forbes' 2018 Most Valuable NFL Franchises List

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys remain atop the NFL mountain in terms of franchise value.

Per the 2018 NFL team valuations by Forbes, the Cowboys lead the way by a wide margin at $5 billion. The New England Patriots ($3.8 billion), New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($3.2 billion) and Washington ($3.1 billion) round out the top five.



The Rams had the biggest one-year jump in value with a seven percent increase from 2017. They also have the largest debt/value percentage (45), with some of that due to the $4.9 billion cost to build a new stadium expected to open in 2020.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles checked in at No. 10 with a value of $2.75 billion.

Per Forbes' official press release, the Cowboys have been the most valuable NFL franchise for 12 straight years and are the first sports team to reach the $5 billion valuation.

Despite modest success on the field in recent years—they have made just two playoff appearances since 2010—the Cowboys dwarf every other NFL team with $864 million in revenue. The Patriots are a distant second at $593 million.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Buffalo Bills are the least valuable franchise at $1.6 billion. The Oakland Raiders generated the least amount of revenue ($335 million), while the Detroit Lions' operating income of $4.1 million is nearly $20 million less than any other team.

The average value of an NFL franchise in 2018 is $2.57 billion.