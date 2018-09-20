Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer: QB Could Sign Contract, Hints at Raiders, Patriots

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

An attorney for Colin Kaepernick suggested the free-agent quarterback could sign with an NFL team in the near future.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided comments from lawyer Mark Geragos, who vaguely hinted toward the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders as potential landing spots for the former San Francisco 49ers starting QB.

"I would just say, stay tuned...that next week there may be some news," he said.

Kaepernick has remained a free agent since opting out of his contract with the Niners in March 2017.

The 30-year-old University of Nevada product filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, stating he's been kept out of the league by its owners for starting the movement to kneel during the United States national anthem to protest racial injustice.

In April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Seattle Seahawks officials postponed a planned meeting with the quarterback after he refused to assure them he would stand for the anthem if signed.

Geragos told TMZ Sports that Kaepernick remains an NFL fan and supports players who continue to kneel, such as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills.

"We started the protest two years ago now, and we're not going anywhere," Stills told reporters. "It's not going to change. Activism isn't something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it."

From a football standpoint, the Raiders are a better possible fit for Kaepernick, who posted an 88.9 passer rating with 72 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions across 69 games with the 49ers. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

He'd compete with AJ McCarron for the backup role in Oakland behind the struggling Derek Carr. That represents a clearer path to playing time than in New England, where he'd likely be firmly behind Tom Brady (obviously) and Brian Hoyer, though signing with the Pats would put him in Super Bowl contention.