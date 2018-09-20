Simms & Lefkoe: Week 2 Film Notebook, Mike Lombardi Interview, Wentz Returns

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 20, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

Welcome to Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe's Week 2 film notebook pod!

On the latest episode, the guys go through Simms' film notebook and discuss all of the biggest storylines from Week 2 of the NFL season.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.


To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    B/R's NFL Picks for Week 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's NFL Picks for Week 3

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Famer?

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    Kap's Lawyer Hints QB Could Sign Soon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap's Lawyer Hints QB Could Sign Soon

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden: 'Hard to Find a Great Pass-Rusher'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden: 'Hard to Find a Great Pass-Rusher'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report