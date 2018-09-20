Simms & Lefkoe: Week 2 Film Notebook, Mike Lombardi Interview, Wentz Returns

Simms & Lefkoe: Week 2 Film Notebook, Mike Lombardi Interview, Wentz ReturnsSeptember 20, 2018
Bleacher Report
Welcome to Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe's Week 2 film notebook pod!
On the latest episode, the guys go through Simms' film notebook and discuss all of the biggest storylines from Week 2 of the NFL season.
Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
B/R's NFL Picks for Week 3