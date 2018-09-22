NFL Week 3 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

Aside from a 19-minute stretch in which they gave up 24 points, the Colts have played great football, outscoring the Bengals and Redskins 44-19.

Indy wasn't projected to do much, with sportsbooks giving it a lowly 6.5-win over/under total, per OddsShark. However, it looks better than a six- or seven-win team right now.

The problem is the Colts are battling a significant amount of injuries, with left tackle Anthony Castonzo, tight end Jack Doyle, defensive lineman Denico Autry, running back Marlon Mack and cornerback Quincy Wilson ruled out.

But their Week 3 opponent is in a similar boat.

Running backs Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi are out. Wide receiver Mike Wallace is on injured reserve. No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery is questionable with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice all week.

The good news is that quarterback Carson Wentz will return after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 last season, but how will he fare in his first game back and with so many key skill-position players potentially missing?

That being said, the Eagles will field a lot of players from their Super Bowl-winning team, including defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham.

This could go either way, and there are too many questions on both sides to bet this game with confidence.

Chicago Bears (-5.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Led by edge-rusher Khalil Mack, the Bears defense has been lights-out, scoring two touchdowns and amassing a league-high 10 sacks.

The Cardinals have scored six points through two games. Not much more needs to be said there.

However, this is still a tough matchup to bet against the spread with the Bears giving up 5.5 points on the road.

Outside of two game-opening drives, the Chicago offense has struggled, scoring just 19 points. Of note, the passing game is a work in progress, as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ranks second-to-last with just 4.7 adjusted yards per attempt.

On the opposite sideline, changes may boost the offense. Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks indicated Arizona needs to use star running back David Johnson more in the passing game—whether it be from the slot or elsewhere. Wilks also talked about simplifying the playbook with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Perhaps the Cardinals offense will come to life, and Chicago will continue to struggle in the passing game. Ultimately, asking the Bears to overcome a 5.5-point spread on the road is a risky proposition.