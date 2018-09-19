'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 3 Featuring Melvin Gordon and Melvin Ingram

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

B/R

The third episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.

In Episode 3, Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Los Angeles Chargers stars Melvin Gordon and Melvin Ingram.

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

