Aaron Rodgers Concerned Knee Injury Will Get Worse Throughout Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already played Superman once this season when he overcame a 20-0 deficit in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears despite being carted off earlier in the game with a knee injury, but he's concerned the setback will get worse as the campaign progresses.

"Yeah, obviously that's a concern," Rodgers said Wednesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "Hopefully it goes the other way, though."

Rodgers stayed in for the entirety of Sunday's tie against the Minnesota Vikings despite playing with a brace on his left knee and not practicing until Saturday. He threw for 281 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions against the defending NFC North champions.

"Obviously it won't be 100 percent, so I'll just adjust accordingly to how I'm feeling and try to get through," he said when discussing his plans moving forward.

Rodgers will have additional rest in Week 7 during Green Bay's bye, but his next four opponents are Washington, the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, who are a combined 2-6 through two weeks. Green Bay figures to enjoy success during that stretch even with its signal-caller at less than 100 percent.

Fans have already seen Rodgers put on a show in the immediate aftermath of his injury when he threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the dramatic Chicago victory, so he may just need to maintain his knee and remain on the field to guide the Packers to the playoffs.

With additional treatment, limited practice time and a manageable schedule in the upcoming few weeks, Rodgers still has a path to get healthier even in the face of concerns about the long-term stability of the knee.