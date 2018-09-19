Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees Favored to Win NFL MVP in Latest Odds

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Quarterbacks dominate the current odds for the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2018, with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers the current favorite.

Per OddsShark, Rodgers leads the field at +350 (bet $100 to win $350) with New England Patriots star Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees following close behind at +700. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is the first non-quarterback on the list at +2000:

The fact Rodgers leads the list is little surprise. He has thrown for 567 yards and four touchdowns through Green Bay's first two games.

His importance to the Packers was never more evident than in their Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears. Rodgers appeared to suffer a serious knee injury but returned to help Green Bay come back from a 20-0 second-half deficit.

Brady is the reigning MVP and Brees' reputation speaks for itself, so their position as the co-second favorites is equally predictable.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+1200) is the most interesting name on the list. He has 582 passing yards and a league-high 10 touchdowns through two games.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller spoke to an AFC defensive coordinator who said, "If you guys voted right now, Patrick Mahomes is your MVP."

Mahomes can't keep averaging five touchdowns per game, but he has the pieces around him in Kansas City to remain a credible MVP candidate. He can count on Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce in the passing game, while the presence of Kareem Hunt ensures opposing defenses can't simply drop everybody back in the secondary to guard against the Chiefs' aerial attack.

Now is the time to buy into Mahomes' MVP stock, because it will only continue to skyrocket if he has a big game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.