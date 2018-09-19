Fantasy Football Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The fantasy football picture is starting to develop after two weeks of the season. Maybe not a crystal-clear picture, but one that is coming into focus.

We don't recommend tearing up the fantasy football roster that was assembled on Draft Day, but one or two changes could bring positive results. The major changes will come after Week 3 or 4.

Injuries are the biggest reason to make changes at this point—as well as the hold out of running back Le'Veon Bell—and some of those injuries include wide receiver Mike Wallace (fractured fibula), placekicker Greg Zuerelein (groin), and running back LeSean McCoy (rib cartilage).

When top players are out, or at least doubtful as a result of midweek injuries, fantasy players need to bring in sleepers who can fill in on a temporary basis. Perhaps the best sleeper is Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw four TD passes in Tampa Bay's Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints and did the same in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

We reported on Fitzpatrick last week, and he is on just 28.9 percent of all rosters, so we recommend him one more time. While Jameis Winston's suspension will end after this week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, how will head coach Dirk Koetter pull Fitzpatrick after his excellent early-season production?

Sleeper Candidates for Week 3 (Owned by less than 50 percent, per Fantasy Pros)

Position, Player, Team, Percentage Owned

QB Andy Dalton, Cincinnati, 23.1 percent

QB Blake Bortles, Jacksonville, 19.6 percent

RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati, 34.8 percent

RB Javorius Allen, Baltimore, 13.9 percent

WR Geronimo Allison, Green Bay, 28.4 percent

WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland, 6.4 percent

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, 29.5 percent

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville, 31 percent

TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta, 17.3 percent

QB Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

There was a time when Blake Bortles was the poster boy for bad quarterback play. He earned that reputation throughout his first three years in the league when the Jaguars had double-digit losses in each of those seasons.

He had an 11-17 touchdown-interception ratio in 2014, and while he improved the following two years, he was still making quite a few mistakes. He improved in 2017 as he completed 60.2 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He appears to have stepped it up this year, as he dominated against the Patriots with 377 passing yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. It was a statistically brilliant game, but more than the numbers, Bortles played with confidence for 60 minutes and he appears ready to take a step up in the NFL hierarchy.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone praised his quarterback.

"I think that he made some really good throws today," Marrone said, per Jaguars.com. "I thought he played with a lot of confidence. He knows and understands that he has to do that every week. He catches a lot of [expletive] and today he’s going to be OK. Everyone is going to be happy."

Including fantasy owners who give him a chance.

RB Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens

Allen is truly a deep sleeper, and the numbers say he is not a very important player at this point in the season because he has just 10 carries for 25 yards in two games.

However, he does have two rushing touchdowns, and that's the reason you may want to consider Allen for your team. Allen carried the ball 153 times last year for 591 yards and he got into the end zone four times.

Allen is also a fine receiver, having caught 46 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns last year, and 10 passes for 51 yards so far this season.

Few fantasy owners have reacted to Allen at this point, but he is worthy of consideration.

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been an explosive team in the past, and the primary reason they have been successful has been the Matt Ryan-to-Julio Jones connection.

The Falcons have also have a solid No. 2 receiver in Mohamed Sanu, and a productive running game with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Freeman has been sidelined with a knee injury and could be out a few more weeks.

The passing game is likely to be even more important to the Falcons during Freeman's absence and Calvin Ridley is a legitimate candidate to step up.

The rookie from Alabama caught four passes for 64 yards in the Falcons 31-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers, including one for a touchdowns. Ridley is a 6'1", 190-pound receiver who can win the battle on contested passes and also run tight patterns.

He should take on a major role for the Falcons as the season progresses.

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

The fact that Seferian-Jenkins is owned by just 31 percent of fantasy teams is somewhat perplexing. He caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns last year, and he has caught six passes for 48 yards and one TD this year.

Seferian-Jenkins is a huge man at 6'5" and 262 pounds, and he can wall off defenders and make plays. Bortles is comfortable throwing to Seferian-Jenkins, and he should be a key target in the red zone and on third downs throughout the rest of the season.