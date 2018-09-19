NFL Predictions Week 3: Picks and Projections for Top Underdogs' Upset Bids

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Searching for viable underdogs is almost simple this early in the NFL season.

With so many unknown variables floating around, the playing field is evened for would-be bettors because oddsmakers also have to deal with the same things. A week ago, upsets like Tennessee, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and New England all created some interesting payout chances for those who took the risk.

In fact, this might be the most enjoyable time of year for bettors. Not only are huge payouts possible, everybody loves an underdog. Going into Week 3, it looks like there will be at least four or five more notable upsets as the NFL settles into normal proceedings for the season.

Week 3 NFL Odds

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (-3) | O/U 39

Buffalo at Minnesota (-17) | O/U 41

Cincinnati at Carolina (-3) | O/U 43.5

Denver at Baltimore (-5) | O/U 43

Green Bay (-3) at Washington | O/U 46

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (-6) | O/U 47.5

New Orleans at Atlanta (-3) | O/U 53

N.Y. Giants at Houston (-6) | O/U 41.5

Oakland at Miami (-3) | O/U 44

San Francisco at Kansas City (-6.5) | O/U 56

Tennessee at Jacksonville (-6.5) | O/U 39.5

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams (-7) | O/U 48

Chicago (-6.5) at Arizona | O/U

Dallas at Seattle (-3) | O/U 44.5

New England (-7) at Detroit | O/U 51.5

Pittsburgh (-1.5) at Tampa Bay | O/U 53.5

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (-3)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Does anybody really want to trust the Cleveland Browns on a short turnaround for a Thursday game?

The Browns aren't trustworthy when they have a full week of prep, so the above has to be a resounding no. As expected, Cleveland is off to a winless start, though the record sits at 0-1-1. And while some might argue they feel due for a win, the Browns tied a chaotic Pittsburgh Steelers team in Week 1 before losing 21-18 to a New Orleans Saints team that coughed up 48 points in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Granted, the Browns will get a win at some point. But lead back Carlos Hyde is averaging 2.8 yards per carry and Tyrod Taylor has a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. And now Josh Gordon isn't coming back to provide a flash of production.

Making matters worse for the Browns, the New York Jets are now a well-coached team that won't fall into the trap.

"They've been tough. They've added some more talent," New York coach Todd Bowles said, according to Stats LLC (h/t ESPN.com). "They're well-coached, they're a tough football team. They're definitely not an easy out. The past two games they lost were nail-biters at the end of the ball game. It's going to be tough."

Those Jets are 1-1 with rookie Sam Darnold under center, with Week 1 a 48-17 laugher over Detroit before a 20-12 stumbling block against divisional rival Miami. Darnold isn't going to be perfect by any means, but the game plan here will be quick-hitting looks to stunt a Myles Garrett-led pass rush while leaning on Isaiah Crowell, who has been effective with a 6.2 per-carry average over 22 chances.

The Browns aren't going to field much of a running game against New York's front seven, and Taylor is who we thought he was, meaning bettors shouldn't trust him to go out and win a game here.

The Jets are the team on the rise in large part because they trust their rookie quarterback to complement a strong defense well.

Prediction: Jets 20, Browns 14

Cincinnati at Carolina (-3)

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Don't stop with the Cincinnati Bengals now.

These Bengals have overcome an underdog status two weeks running to sit at 2-0 and in firm control of the AFC North. They took down the Indianapolis Colts on the road, then turned around on a short week to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 34-23.

Now the Bengals travel to take on Cam Newton and the 1-1 Carolina Panthers, a team that started the year with a sloppy 16-8 win over Dallas before going down at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, 31-24.

Unlike the Bengals righting the ship, some things never change. Newton has three touchdowns against one interception but is also having to do it all on his own again, as he's leading the Panthers in rushing with 18 carries for 100 yards. This works against teams like Dallas, but he won't stand a chance against Cincinnati.

Those Bengals and a Geno Atkins-led pass rush have flustered opposing quarterbacks and prevented opponents from even averaging four yards per carry over their first two games. Newton has already suffered five sacks, and his line isn't accounting for Atkins in the middle with Carlos Dunlap and others outside.

To make matters worse for the hosts, Andy Dalton has six touchdowns against one interception as his relationship with coordinator Bill Lazor comes full circle:

The Bengals won't have Joe Mixon on the field, but that isn't enough to swing this one when the backup is Giovani Bernard, a guy who could start on most teams anyway.

Newton can carry his entire team against certain opponents. But this isn't one of them and bettors can go into it especially confident because these Bengals haven't come close to slipping up where they normally falter.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Panthers 20

Denver at Baltimore (-5)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are quietly one of the NFL's hottest teams at 2-0.

While the Case Keenum experiment is taking some time to sort itself out (three touchdowns, four interceptions), undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay has exploded out of nowhere to sit on 178 yards and a score on a 6.1 per-carry average, helping key wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

Things are nearly as positive for the Ravens, a team that suffered the blowout at the hands of the Bengals after a Week 1 thumping of the hapless Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens simply don't have the firepower to run with offenses putting up points. While Joe Flacco has five touchdowns and two interceptions, the coaches are running momentum-ruining trick plays with Lamar Jackson and the running game is sitting on a 3.3 average.

Worst of all, Baltimore's defense will likely have to go without star linebacker C.J. Mosley, who suffered an injury during the Week 2 loss.

The Keenum-led Broncos will be able to attack this hole in the Baltimore defense with Lindsay and a host of others, distancing themselves from a team that can't put up points in a hurry. Look for Lindsay's improbable breakout campaign to continue, especially if the Ravens are missing the heart of their defense.

Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 20

