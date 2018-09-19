Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The battle of Southern California will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday when the Rams (2-0) host the Chargers (1-1) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

Both teams have been impressive so far this season, especially last week when they defeated their respective opponents by a combined score of 65-20.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.7-14.5 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

The Chargers led the Buffalo Bills 28-6 at halftime en route to a 31-20 road victory, and one could certainly argue that they were more dominant in the first two quarters than the Rams were in going up 19-0 against the Arizona Cardinals at the intermission in a 34-0 home win.

Regardless, the good news for the Chargers is that they played much better than they did in a 38-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 1. The Chargers are a better road team, and their 15-7-1 mark against the spread in their last 23 games away from home backs that up.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

No team in the league has looked as good as the Rams on both sides of the ball through the first two games, although that may say more about their opponents than anything else. However, the Rams absolutely destroyed the Oakland Raiders and Cardinals in the last six quarters they played, outscoring them by a 57-0 margin.

This will not be a letdown spot for the Rams, and instead bettors should expect their best effort yet as they continue to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Smart betting pick

This likely will not be a true home game for the Rams, with the Chargers finally having some support from fans while playing in their own backyard. Unfortunately for the Chargers, it will not matter much, as the Rams will again find a way to pressure the opposing quarterback (this time Philip Rivers) and torch another defense.

The Chargers are notorious slow starters, as their cover last week was their first in six September games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Rams will extend those early-season struggles for their opponent by staying perfect with another big win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The Chargers are 0-4 SU in their last four games on the road vs the Rams.

The total has gone over in seven of the Chargers' last eight games vs the Rams.

The Rams are 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games as a favorite.

