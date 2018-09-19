Eric Dickerson Tells TMZ Pro Football Hall of Famers Want $300K Annual Salary

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Eric Dickerson was part of a group of Pro Football Hall of Famers who made headlines Tuesday for threatening to boycott future induction ceremonies if the legends did not receive proper compensation in the form of health insurance for life as well as an annual salary.

While the group provided a figure as to what health care would cost the NFL, it did not mention the salary each player was looking for—until now.

"If it was up to me, I think every Hall of Famer would get about $300,000 a year," Dickerson told TMZ Sports. "I think that would be a proper number."

