Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season kicks off Thursday as the Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets. Fourteen games will take place Sunday, with a few potential shootouts (San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs among them) serving as the potential highlights of the weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the week out on Monday Night Football.

Here's a look at some fantasy advice for the upcoming weekend, with a focus on whether to start or sit fringe players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Start 'Em: Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons matchup has the second-highest over/under total on the Week 3 schedule, per OddsShark. If the game plays out to expectations, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could have a big day.

After a slow start to the season, Ryan bounced back Sunday against the Carolina Panthers by completing 23-of-28 passes for two touchdowns. It was an impressive outing considering Carolina had just come off one of the league's best Week 1 defensive performances when it held the Dallas Cowboys to eight points and sacked quarterback Dak Prescott six times.

Ryan's matchup looks easier on paper versus a Saints defense that has given up four touchdown passes of 36 yards or more so far. That could spell doom for New Orleans, which will have to contend with top wideout Julio Jones. Expect the Ryan-Jones combination to hit on a few deep balls in this one.

Sit 'Em: Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was a front-runner for the league's MVP award before suffering a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 last season. He'll make his long-awaited return to the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but the question is whether he'll be rusty after a long layoff.

He'll also be without numerous skill-position players, as wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Mike Wallace are out with shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively. It also looks like running back Jay Ajayi will be out as well.

Ultimately, it's best to play a wait-and-see approach before placing Wentz in your lineup. If he's anything close to his old form, then he's a plug-and-play starter at quarterback in all leagues. But if he's slow out of the gates and the Eagles offense falters due to injuries, then he's best as the second starter in two-quarterback leagues and a backup otherwise.

Start 'Em: Tennessee Titans RB Dion Lewis at Jacksonville Jaguars

Six of the NFL's top 17 reception leaders are running backs. It's been an unusual year in that regard, as teams have relied more on running backs to move the sticks.

The Tennessee Titans may need to do that with running back Dion Lewis early and often on Sunday. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have one of the best pass defenses in the league thanks in part to shutdown cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

It could be a long day for Titans wideouts and Tennessee in general, as the team is a 6.5-point underdog, per OddsShark.

Notably, Lewis caught five passes for 35 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 as the Titans tried to keep pace with the Fins all game. If the underdog Titans find themselves in the same boat Sunday, expect more of the same.

Sit 'Em: New York Jets RB Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell at Cleveland Browns

On Tuesday, Evan Silva of Rotoworld gave praise to a Cleveland Browns player who deserves more recognition:

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been a monster up the middle for Cleveland, as he's amassed 11 tackles and three sacks through two games. He played an instrumental part in stopping superstar New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday, as the talented second-year pro mustered just 46 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Ogunjobi may end up being the Jets offense's worst nightmare, especially running backs Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell. The two have gotten off to solid starts, as they combined for 162 rushing yards in Week 1 vs. the Detroit Lions. Powell added 74 receiving yards and a touchdown Sunday as well.

But the Browns defense presents a much stiffer challenge, as it is ranked sixth in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. It's possible Powell or Crowell accrue some cheap points in point-per-reception leagues with some short catches, but an end-zone trip may be hard to come by.

Start 'Em: Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett vs. Dallas Cowboys

On paper, the Seattle Seahawks offense doesn't have a great matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is second in the league in sacks with nine. Seattle has allowed 12 sacks through two weeks (six each game) and hasn't gotten the run game going (fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL). It will also be without No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who suffered an MCL injury in Week 1.

However, the Cowboys have a problem in the form of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who can score at any time thanks to his blazing speed. Lockett is a big-play threat who most notably caught a 51-yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. He followed that up with another score (a 19-yard catch) in Week 2.

With Baldwin out and running back production inconsistent, Lockett is the team's best bet to get the offense kick-started alongside quarterback Russell Wilson.

Sit 'Em: New York Jets WR Robby Anderson at Cleveland Browns

The Jets may have trouble moving the ball for reasons stated in the Powell/Crowell section, which could hinder wide receiver Robby Anderson's production.

However, Anderson is just fourth on the team in targets through two games with six. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has established a rapport with wideout Quincy Enunwa (21 targets), and it's safe to say he's become the team's No. 1 pass-catcher at this point.

That's a stark contrast from last year, when Anderson led the team with 114 targets (he was second with 63 catches). However, veteran Josh McCown was throwing the ball then, and he's since passed the torch to Darnold.

The 21-year-old is only two games into his career, and he certainly has time to form a better connection with Anderson, but the deep threat's fantasy production is hard to trust right now.