NFL Power Rankings 2018: Team Records and Standings Predictions for Week 3

It's too early for NFL teams to push the panic button after starting 0-2, and it's too early for teams to be satisfied after beginning 2-0.

In fact, teams that are dominant in the first half of the regular season may falter in the second half and miss the playoffs entirely.

The 1995 Oakland Raiders started 8-2 and lost their last six games. Notably, they gave up 29 or more points in five of their final six contests.

Two years earlier, the 1993 Miami Dolphins started 9-2, with their final win coming at the eventual Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. But the team finished the season on a five-game losing streak as it couldn't overcome the loss of quarterback Dan Marino to an Achilles injury.

A lot can happen between now and the end of the regular season, so take early results with a small grain of salt.

Until we find out who's for real and who's not, here's a look ahead at some projected power rankings and win-loss records after the Week 3 games, alongside some analysis on four teams.

Projected Week 3 NFL Power Rankings and Records

1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-0)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

4. Minnesota Vikings (2-0-1)

5. Green Bay Packers (2-0-1)

6. New England Patriots (2-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

8. Miami Dolphins (3-0)

9. Chicago Bears (2-1)

10. Atlanta Falcons (2-1)

11. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

14. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

15. Denver Broncos (2-1)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

18. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

19. Cleveland Browns (1-1-1)

20. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

21. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

22. New York Jets (1-2)

23. Washington Redskins (1-2)

24. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

25. Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

26. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

27. Houston Texans (1-2)

28. New York Giants (0-3)

29. Oakland Raiders (0-3)

30. Detroit Lions (0-3)

31. Arizona Cardinals (0-3)

32. Buffalo Bills (0-3)

Miami Dolphins at No. 8 Despite 3-0 Record

The Miami Dolphins have started the year 2-0 and are favorites in their Week 3 home game with the Oakland Raiders, per OddsShark. If the Dolphins hold serve at home, they will be (at most) one of six undefeated teams through three weeks.

That may not seem to jive with the Miami Dolphins' predicted Week 3 power ranking above, as they are at No. 8 on the list. While Miami has undoubtedly been impressive thus far, the Dolphins haven't faced anyone in the top (or second) tier in the league.

They have a tough stretch coming up, with games against the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears from Weeks 4 through 6. If the Dolphins impress during that span, they deserve a bump up the rankings.

As of now, it's hard to place them above any top-seven projected team. The Los Angeles Rams crushed their first two opponents by a combined score of 67-13 and are favorites versus the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, per OddsShark. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the league's best defense, and the Kansas City Chiefs sport the best offense.

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, two Super Bowl favorites, started the year with wins and then tied each other. The New England Patriots lost to the aforementioned Jags and have battled injuries. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles played the first two weeks without numerous starters, including quarterback Carson Wentz. They should be fine once healthy.

That puts Miami at No. 8, but it will be a team to watch over the next few weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers: Projected Risers Down the Road

The Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers have brutal opening schedules this year.

The Bolts opened up with the Chiefs, who look like the greatest offense in the history of football through two weeks. After an easy win versus the Buffalo Bills, the Bolts will now face the Rams, who may be the most well-rounded team in the league.

The 49ers started with a tough opener at the Vikings, who look like they won't skip a beat after last year's 13-3 season. After a victory against the Detroit Lions, the 49ers then have to face the Chiefs as well in a road battle.

The schedule doesn't get easier for either team in Week 4, as they'll face each other.

The slates will get easier down the line. The 49ers have two games each against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, who have struggled significantly on offense to start the year. The Bolts face those teams once each as well, and they also avoid some of the league's stronger sides, like the NFC North's top three and the Jaguars.

Ultimately, the Chargers and 49ers may be middle of the pack right now, but they could jump into the top 10 later in the year.

Cleveland Browns Get in the Win Column, Move Into Top 20

The Cleveland Browns defense is for real. They have one of the best defensive lines in the league, with tackle Larry Ogunjobi (three sacks) and edge-rusher Myles Garrett (two sacks) wreaking havoc on quarterbacks.

Joe Schobert is a tackling machine (16 to lead the team), and cornerback Denzel Ward is proving that he was worth the fourth overall pick in the draft (two interceptions in Week 1 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers).

The offense has been a bit stagnant, as Cleveland hasn't been able to get running back Carlos Hyde (2.8 yards per carry) going much on offense yet. The Browns also traded wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, leaving a sizable gap on the depth chart.

But rookie wideout Antonio Callaway has shown promise (his 47-yard touchdown catch Sunday tied the game with the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter), and quarterback Tyrod Taylor's mobility is helping keep the team in games.

Per OddsShark, the Browns are favorites this week against the New York Jets, who enjoyed a dominant season-opening win vs. the Detroit Lions before a disappointing 20-12 Week 2 loss to the Dolphins. The Browns defense may give rookie Sam Darnold problems all game, which could lead to a low-scoring Cleveland win.