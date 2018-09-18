Cubs Reliever Brandon Morrow Out for the Season with Biceps Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Morrow throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, in Cincinnati. The Cubs have placed closer Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list because of lower back tightness. The Cubs announced the move prior to Wednesday's, June 20, 2018, game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Morrow will miss the rest of the 2018 MLB season because of a lingering elbow injury.

On Tuesday, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced Morrow, who's been on the 10-day disabled list since mid-July because of a bone bruise in his elbow, won't return this year, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

The 34-year-old California native was scheduled to make his return from the DL this week after sounding an optimistic tone following a bullpen session Saturday.

"My mechanics have been free; I don't feel like I'm holding back," he told reporters. "Everything feels good coming out. My command of my breaking stuff was really good, I thought. I have plenty to compete and throw the ball competitively. I'm the sign-off. If it feels the same [Sunday], everything's all good."

Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided further details from Epstein about Morrow and the Cubs' bullpen situation without him for the rest of the regular season and a potential playoff run:

Morrow was terrific before the injury. He posted a 1.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 31 strikeouts in 30.2 innings across 35 appearances. He also converted 22 of his 24 save opportunities.

The success came after he signed a two-year, $21 million contract with the Cubs in December.

Steve Cishek, Jesse Chavez, Carl Edwards Jr. and Jorge De La Rosa will continue to split the late-inning work, with Pedro Strop sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with a hamstring injury.

Related

    Batted-Ball Data Shows Kris Bryant Is Back, Back, Back

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Batted-Ball Data Shows Kris Bryant Is Back, Back, Back

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Rainy-Day Thoughts on Cubs Luxury Tax Figures and Pedro Strop

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Rainy-Day Thoughts on Cubs Luxury Tax Figures and Pedro Strop

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Epstein Destroys Notion of Struggling Cubs Bullpen

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Epstein Destroys Notion of Struggling Cubs Bullpen

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Cubs Bullpen Doin’ WORK

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Cubs Bullpen Doin’ WORK

    Brett Taylor
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary